ALBANIA – Albania will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020. The national broadcaster of Albania, Radio Televizioni Shqiptar (RTSH), will use the 58th edition of the song contest FESTIVALI I KËNGËS to determine their representative.

FESTIVALI I KËNGËS 58 will be the 58th annual edition of the Albanian music competition FESTIVALI I KËNGËS and the seventeenth time the competition will determine the artist and song that will represent Albania at the Eurovision Song Contest, this time selecting their 2020 contest entry.

On 28 May 2019 RTSH made an open call for songs to take part in FESTIVALI I KËNGËS 58. The submission process closed on 15 September 2019. The list of competing artists was released on 24 October 2019.

Eleni Foureia, Guisy Ferreri and Mahmood will attend the final night and perform on stage.

01. Albërie Hadërgjonaj – “Ku ta gjej dikë ta dua”

02. Aldo Bardhi – “Melodi”

03. Arilena Ara – “Shaj”

04. Bojken Lako – “Malaseen”

05. Devis Xherahu – “Bisedoj me serenatën”

06. Eli Fara & Stresi – “Bohem”

07. Elvana Gjata – “Me tana”

08. Era Rusi – “Eja Merre”

09. Gena – “Shqiponja e lirë”

10. Genc Tukiqi & Nadia – “Ju flet Tirana”

11. Kanita Suma – “Ankth”

12. Kamela Islamaj – “Më ngjyros”

13. Kastro Zizo – “Asaj”

14. Olta Boka – “Shkrime në mur”

15. Renis Gjoka – “Loja”

16. Robert Berisha – “Ajo nuk është unë”

17. Sara Bajraktari – “Ajër”

18. Tiri Gjoci – “Me gotën bosh”

19. Valon Shehu – “Kutia e Pandorës”

20. Wendi Mancaku – “Ende”