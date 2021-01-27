Lifestyle Gift Ideas for Those That Off-Road

People that enjoy off-road vehicles and off-roading are fun to shop for. While purchasing all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accessories or utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accessories are great options, there is another category of gifts to be considered for these off-roading hobbyists. This category is called the lifestyle category and is full of fun things not directly for their vehicle.

Categories of Lifestyle Gifts for Off-Roaders

There are many great gift ideas for the person who enjoys ATVs, UTVs, and off-roading. A great resource for this type of lifestyle gift is www.offroadpowerproducts.com. Lifestyle categories on this site include:

Lighting

Safety and survival

Camp kitchen

Camp furniture

Packs

Electronics

Blades

Tools

Trailers and hauling

Sleeping

Water

Hygiene

Fire

Clothing and eyewear

Overlanding

By reading through the categories, it’s easy to get many great ideas for gifts for people who off-road. These categories enhance the experience of camping, enjoying the outdoors, and driving off-road vehicles. They are a lot more in-depth than the traditional ATV seat or helmet.

Gifts that Light Up

While an ATV or a UTV will have its own lights, additional lighting makes a great gift for off-roading enthusiasts. Headlamps, flashlights, and lanterns are three useful gifts for off-roaders. These can be used numerous times on overnight outings and will keep the person from having to use their vehicle lights to see while setting up camp or exploring the area.

A headlamp is a light that a person wears on their head. It keeps their hands free and shines the light in the direction the person is looking. If the person doesn’t already have a headlamp, these make great gifts.

A person can never have enough flashlights, which is why this makes a good gift too. Lanterns are also good gifts because the person can set them down and let them light up the area around the lantern. Lanterns are also a type of hands-free lighting.

Everyone Should Have Safety and Survival Items

One can never be too prepared for an injury or an emergency, which is why safety and survival items make great gifts. These types of items include first aid kits, ropes, and emergency survival kits. Items like waterproof notebooks and strobe lights also fit into this category.

Camp Kitchen Items

For those who enjoy camping overnight on their off-roading trips, camp kitchen items make great gifts. What items fit into this category? Camp kitchen items include cookware, primitive wok-style stoves, camping stoves, utensils, portable fridges, coolers, and shelf-stable foods. Everyone has to eat, and these items make outdoor cooking easier and more enjoyable.

The Gift of Camp Furniture

Furniture gifts for off-roaders include fold-up travel chairs, hammocks, pop-up picnic tables, and tarps. Portable chairs make great gifts because they give a person somewhere to sit other than their ATV seats. Pop-up picnic tables make great gifts because they give the person a place to prepare food and a place to sit while eating.

The Different Types of Packs

Packs allow a person to carry what they need while off-roading. Pack types include day packs, dry packs, and hydration packs. Hydration packs are a unique gift as many people haven’t heard of these. They are like backpacks that allow a person to carry water on their body.

Electronic Gifts for Off-Roaders

For those that love gadgets and electronics, consider giving a lifestyle gift from this category. This type of gift can also allow a person to power electronics or charge their phone while out in the middle of nowhere. Gifts in this category include radios, two-way radios, solar power items, and portable power sources.

Blades, Tools, and Tie-Downs Make Great Gifts

Blades, tools, and tie-downs make great gifts for those who off-road because at some point everyone finds themselves needing one. Blade gifts include knives, saws, hatches, and multi-tools with knives. Tools in this category include shovels and jacks. Tie downs can be found in the trailers and hauling lifestyle category.

Gifts for Sleeping

Sleeping items make exciting gifts! Items in this category include tents, sleeping bags, cots, pads, and mattresses. If the person does not have a rooftop tent, this could be an opportunity to get them one. These allow the person to sleep on top of their vehicle, which can be lots of fun.

Water Storage Gifts

Hydration is important for anyone, but especially for those spending time outdoors. Keep your loved one hydrated by giving the gift of water storage. These items include water bottles, water filtration items, portable water tanks, and hoses.

Camp Hygiene Items

If the person enjoys camping on their off-roading trips, consider getting them camp hygiene items. This includes both camp showers and camp toilets. Wearing ATV safety equipment can leave a person sweaty and smelly. A camp shower would allow them to get clean before bed and start the next day feeling fresh.

Fire Gifts for Warmth and Cooking

Other great gifts for those who enjoy camping and off-roading include fire gifts. Fire pits, grills, fire rings, fire tools, and items for starting fires all fall into this category. Fire can give everyone a source of heat and a way to cook.

Everyone Needs Clothes

Off-roading apparel makes great gifts for those who enjoy this sport. Consider specialized shirts, hats, hoodies, and sunglasses. This type of clothing may have special features for those who enjoy the outdoors, or they can just show off the person’s love for off-roading.

Gifts for Those Who Enjoy Overlanding

Those into overland travel will enjoy gifts like electronic navigation systems, recovery items, and deck storage systems. What is overlanding? Overlanding is a hobby where the person focuses on the travel portion of arriving at a specific location. The journey itself from point A to point B is considered an adventure.

The categories above are full of great lifestyle gift ideas for those who enjoy off-roading in ATVs and UTVs. They also make great gifts for campers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. Still not sure what to buy? Consider a gift card so the person can choose his or her own gift from the many off-roading lifestyle categories.