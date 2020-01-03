GREECE – While we are waiting for the official meeting of ERT Eurovision Project jury next Thursday and the confirmation for Stefania Limperakaki, the head of the jury, famous musician Mr Dimitris Papadimitriou gave a hideous interview on SKAI TV, speaking with demining tune for Eleni Foureira and the Eurovision Song Contest.

SKAI noon show hosted an interview by the music composer Dimitris Papadimitriou, who is also chairman of the Advisory Committee on the Selection of Greek Participation in Eurovision 2020.

In this interview, the well-known creator, of course, refers to the Eurovision Contest, of course, as he chairs the ERT committee both last year and this year to choose our participation in the competition.

Asked if he would ever write about Eurovision, Dimitris Papadimitriou is categorical and we would say ironically:

I would only write about Eurovision if I knew I was going to die.

Then the journalist asks him if he would write a song for Eleni Foureira next year. Dimitris Papadimitriou’s response is even sharper:

If you locked me up and whipped me then I might have written about Eleni Foureia at Eurovision.

If so apathetic and hectic about Eurovision, why Mr Papadimitriou is not resigning? Well, I guess extra cash is always welcomed!