Is it Reasonable to File a Lawsuit Following a Mesothelioma Diagnosis?

Have you been diagnosed with mesothelioma? If you’re currently undergoing treatment for this rare cancer, you might be wondering if you should sue the person(s) responsible for causing your illness. Provided you can pinpoint the source of your exposure, it’s worth pursuing a lawsuit for several reasons that will be outlined in this article.

If you suspect you might have mesothelioma (see here), but have yet to get an official diagnosis, see a specialist right away. According to MesotheliomaGuide.com, mesothelioma symptoms mimic pneumonia, and that makes it hard for GPs to properly diagnose this illness. Once you receive a diagnosis, you’ll have the required foundation for a lawsuit, should you choose to take that route.

If you’re on the fence or just wondering if it’s worth pursuing in court, here are the best reasons to file a lawsuit.

1. A lawsuit will hold the party responsible

When you sue someone for exposing you to asbestos, you’ll be holding the responsible party accountable for their negligence. Although allowing people to remain exposed to asbestos isn’t always intentional, sometimes, people know about it and choose not to take care of the problem because it’s a hassle or too expensive.

Whatever the situation, your lawsuit might help other people who are either still being exposed to the same source of asbestos, or who have been exposed in the past and don’t realize there’s a problem. Some might already be showing symptoms, while others don’t know they’ve been exposed.

In addition to ensuring the responsible party is held accountable, filing a lawsuit will bring awareness of the situation to the right people who can eliminate the problem to prevent additional exposure.

2. You can use the judgment to pay your bills

Medical bills aren’t cheap, especially for any kind of cancer diagnosis. If your bills are piling up and there’s no chance you can pay them, a lawsuit will help (if you win). The average mesothelioma lawsuit settlement is $1 million, and these lawsuits are common. If you have a strong case, you have a good chance of winning.

You can also use your settlement money to pay household bills, buy groceries, and cover any other part of daily life. You shouldn’t have to pay for your medical bills, and if you can’t work, you shouldn’t have to spend your savings or go into debt just to maintain your life.

3. You can leave your family with financial security

Since mesothelioma settlements tend to be big, you’ll have plenty of money to leave your family after you pass. This is a good way to secure their financial future if you haven’t already done any planning.

Life is expensive, and everyone needs money to survive. However, it’s not always easy to generate. Taking care of their financial situation is the best thing you can do for your loved ones.

4. Just because you can

If you have a right to file a lawsuit, and an attorney thinks you have a strong case, there’s no reason not to sue after a mesothelioma diagnosis. The legal system exists to administer justice, and if someone else’s negligence has caused your cancer, you deserve to get that justice.

Don’t allow yourself to feel guilty about pursuing the matter in court. The law is on your side, and there is nothing wrong with seeking compensation for an illness you acquired because someone else chose to take shortcuts.

5. You’ll inspire others to take action

Generally, after people start filing lawsuits for a particular illness, others follow suit. Some people need to be inspired by others before they’ll do anything about their situation. It’s natural to feel more supported when you see others acting in their best interests. This provides the inspiration and motivation necessary for forward movement.

6. Your illness has impacted another person

You might not care about getting money to pay bills and live comfortably, but if your inability to work has inconvenienced people who rely on you for financial support, do it for them.

If you don’t have the energy to fight it, you don’t need to worry because your attorney will do everything for you. All you need to do is provide your medical information, answer some questions, sign some papers, and show up to court for your case. Your lawyer will handle all the difficult issues so you don’t have to get involved.

Don’t wait to file a lawsuit

If you’re going to pursue legal action after a mesothelioma diagnosis, don’t wait. Contact an attorney as soon as possible to get the ball rolling. The sooner you file, provided you win your case, the sooner you’ll have the financial security you and your family need.