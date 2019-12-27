ALBANIA – As incredible as it may seem, Elvana and her partner, Ervin Mata, are involved in the murder of Fabian Gaxha and the injuries of Ervis Martinaj and Eljo Hato, a case still being investigated by Albanian justice and police.

The crime took place on October 4, 2018, in one of the busiest areas of Tirana, at Bar Monopol. According to eyewitnesses, the whole story began when Ervin Mata asked the victims, as he thought Elvana was being harassed!

The sequel was tragic, after an armed conflict that resulted in the loss of one person’s life and the injury of two others.

Elvana refused to testify

The day after the tragic incident, both Elvana and her partner fled abroad, where they remained for more than a month in an unknown location, and while a prosecutor was charged with forcibly bringing them to a police station for questioning.

After the expiry of the 30-day deadline, they returned to Albania, but the process of self-defence has ended, as is the case in Albanian law.

In her deposition, Elvana said she knew nothing about leaving the bar 20 minutes before the incident.

However, Ervin Mata, as well as two of his associates, remained in detention until March 12, when they were released on restrictive terms. No trial has yet been set as the investigation continues.

As you can see, despite Elvana’s widespread popularity, this incident has had a negative impact on her image, especially on her colleagues and in Albania’s music world.

There are not many who believe that this is the reason why the two Albanian judges rated it so low, but also the reason that her song receives such negative criticism from the field of Albanian spirit and culture.

SOURCE: OCNAL.COM, CLASSLIFESTYLE.COM, TIRANAONLINE.ORG