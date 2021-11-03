How to Use Gamification to Take Your Marketing to the Next Level

One has to be quite innovative in the marketing space to overcome competitors, who have become quite challenging in recent years thanks to the emergence of many new concepts. One can stay innovative by going with concepts like gamification. Even though the idea of gamification in marketing has been a long time, it has caught on in the current digital space. This concept is applied by introducing games, to find them click here, or any other famous title to increase engagement amongst users of an app or website.

What Is The Concept of Gamification?

The gamification concept essentially introduces games into a non-gaming experience to increase engagement and loyalty amongst users. The concept has been to increase long-term engagement. To make this work, games would be introduced into the app or website. In addition, a leaderboard can also be created to keep players hooked to the game, and one can even step further into the engagement process by offering rewards for the top players.

The sense of achievement can motivate players to keep coming back and playing the games. One of the basic gamification examples would be the profile completion status listed on all major sites like LinkedIn and Facebook. Who would not like to see a “100% profile completion” tag on their profile?

Why Does This Actually Work?

If any of the gamification research done so far has to be taken into account, it certainly shows that this concept works in almost every situation. What would be the reasons for the same?

The games, which are largely kept simple, can be a lot of fun for users who need a break without having to resort to a full-fledged game.

The customers receive additional motivation, which may be participation, rewards, or recognition.

An emotional attachment to the app/website is created in the consumer’s minds, who are likely to be more loyal.

How To Gamify and Build A Marketing Strategy?

Before the gamification elements are brought in, marketers have to be available the goals, traffic availability, and the type of engagement that has to be brought into place. Even the best projects do not take off since they do not consider the audience’s minds. If most users tend to look at the introduction of games for spending less than 30 minutes, it is better to opt for titles that are a lot simpler and are not too complex.

For instance, even gamification at work (in a real office or within its software) has to be fun. If not, any amount of effort is unlikely to succeed. For this reason, it is essential to avoid starting big. The implementation of this concept should not be done big straight away. Instead, a simple title should be brought in, and additional elements can be brought in depending on users’ engagement—for different additional concepts like rewards, challenges, or quizzes.

Secrets of Making the Concept Work

The gamification assessment has to make sure that every player gets an enjoyable experience. The assessment will give a lot of information about the state of engagement. Depending on the results, the introduction of several mechanics can be brought into play.

These additional concepts are often seen as the building blocks, as they can bring something new to the plate. The additions can be in the form of badges, points, challenges, leaderboards, or levels. A player would typically be making more progress based on the time that they spend. Therefore, a player is subconsciously primed to spend more time on the platform.

Here are some best practices.

Keeping Everything Simple

Most gamification news mentions that games are primarily associated with fun and should not turn away users with many complexities. The user should be able to get in and out of the game with little difficulty, and it should also appeal to a broader age group.

Knowing The Target Audience

This step is vital while trying to get the maximum out of the efforts. Only upon knowing the target audience can a business develop a gaming solution that perfectly suits their requirements.

Offering Rewards

The purpose of adding games is to bring in more user engagement. Even with the availability of the title, players may not be enticed to spend a lot of time on the app/website. If this is the case, one can consider throwing in rewards like cash back for the top hundred names. It is unlikely to set the marketing budget by a considerable margin, but it can work wonders in engagement.

Promoting Challenges With Friends

Many of the top gamification marketing examples would point out the availability of the concept where players will take on their friends or acquaintances to win awards. This tactic can also help come up with an indirect promotion for the title.

One prominent example: marketing campaigns where the user has to “qualify” to receive an offer (by signing up and going through specific milestones).

Promotion of The Campaign

It is not sufficient to put out a campaign and hope for the best. A certain degree of marketing and promotion is essential for success. One can develop the same digital marketing techniques to make the game popular with people outside the ecosystem.

Pros and Cons of Gamification in Marketing

It will sound a lot of fun to bring games into the enterprise. Before taking the plunge, one should know the gamification advantages and disadvantages.

Pros

Engagement – The engagement levels between the partners, customers, or prospects go up substantially. Once the engagement factor goes up, the brand’s positive feeling and loyalty also witness an increase.

Identifying other prospects – The availability of tools for gamification can increase the segment’s prospects, as it opens up the possibility of coming up with a personalized offer.

Given a sense of achievement – Irrespective of the size, people always feel good when they complete a task or objective. This feel-good factor can aid in improving loyalty towards the brand.

Cons

Games can become tedious – The need to innovate games after a while can become a considerable challenge and consumes too many resources. As players would leave for new titles if there is no further innovation, this is a double-edged sword.

Final Thoughts

Even with a slight disadvantage, there is little doubt that gamification has a considerable advantage and potential for a digital marketer. It is a concept that cannot be avoided in the 21st century. Everyone doing business online should consider this concept as it represents the only way to achieve higher levels of engagement without investing too much capital in advertising.

What’s your take on gamification? Let us know in the comments!

Author’s bio:

Jeremy Ambrose started his own small business on the Internet a few years ago. After many failures and difficulties passed, he decided that he wanted to share his experience and knowledge with other people.