How to Tell if Indoor Air Quality is Poor

Indoor air pollutants can live in most homes and offices. And if they are not adequately controlled, they can affect your health and your loved ones. Unfortunately, because we spend a significant portion of our time indoors, it is easy to overlook the number of pollutants in the air surrounding us.

Indoor air pollutants have the opportunity to spread airborne contaminants into the home and office spaces. If you notice that you or your family members experience fatigue, headaches, coughs, runny nose, it is anticipated that there is an issue with indoor air quality.

This guide will help you figure out if your indoor air is polluted and the solutions for dealing with it.

How to Tell If My Indoor Air Quality Is Poor?

Indoor air pollution is the opposite of fresh outdoor air; it is a mixture of dust, smoke, fumes, and airborne chemicals. Healthy indoor air is necessary because exposure to indoor pollutants has been linked to many health problems.

The good news is that many common symptoms such as allergies, dry skin, constant coughing, and sneezing can often be cured or prevented by improving indoor air quality.

Coughing or Difficulty Breathing

Your cold or allergy symptoms may also worsen than usual, such as a runny nose or sneezing. Researchers believe this is because indoor allergens—like pollen, pet dander, and dust—can become trapped inside your home when you keep the windows closed during the winter and summer months.

Sneezing

Sneezing is a common cold symptom that can also be caused by poor indoor air quality. Airborne allergens like mold and mildew can grow inside your home if it’s not correctly ventilated, causing sneezing and other cold-like symptoms.

Dry Skin

The dryness in your home’s air can cause your skin to become flaky and dehydrated, leading to itching and cracking. Your skin can be susceptible to indoor air quality, especially if you have dry skin or eczema. When you don’t have proper ventilation, moisture can become trapped inside your home and cause dry skin.

Dust Buildup

If your home seems to accumulate dust very quickly, it could signify that your indoor air quality isn’t what it should be. Because dust will naturally settle on surfaces over time, if you notice a considerable amount of dust buildup in less than two weeks, it’s likely because your home has poor indoor air quality.

Unpleasant Odor

Additionally, a strong odor in your home might indicate that your indoor air quality is poor. It could be anything from a musty smell to a damp or moldy odor. If you notice an unpleasant smell in your home that won’t go away no matter how much you clean, this may be why.

Is There Any Fast Solution To Improve Indoor Air Quality?

Clean air is crucial to your health. However, when your air quality is poor, it can lead to various issues, from dry eyes to asthma attacks.

If you’re bothered about the air quality in your home, here are some ways you might be able to improve it:

Keep it clean. Don’t let dust accumulate around your home (source). Dust regularly and vacuum frequently. Don’t forget to get at all those hard-to-reach places; dust hides everywhere.

Keep the greenery outdoors. It’s tempting to have flowering plants in every room of the house—particularly if you love gardens as much as I do—but many flowering plants produce pollen that can irritate allergies and leave behind bacteria that contribute to poor air quality.

Change your filters. Your HVAC system’s filters catch a lot of stuff. So make sure you change them regularly so they don’t get clogged. Also, consult an HVAC professional to check these filters.

Let the fresh air in. Open a window when you can (if the weather is nice) and let some fresh air into your home (see why here).

Invest in an air purifier. Consider investing in an air purifier if you’ve tried everything else and still feel like your home’s air isn’t what you’d like it to be. An Air Purifier is necessary for your home and can help you have a cleaner and healthier environment. However, when you breathe in these harmful pollutants, they enter your lungs and cause various symptoms.

There are many air purifiers to choose from nowadays so everyone can find the one for their needs. The new rising star is Air Doctor Air Purifier. Also, Alen and hOmelabs are great brands.

Conclusion

Overall, it is necessary to maintain the excellent air quality in a house by keeping the indoor or home clean through cleaning and preventive measures.

In addition, it is very recommended to purchase an Air Purifier to get breathable air in all the spaces that you love.