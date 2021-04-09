How to Stay Healthy During Final Exams (7 Tips)

Final exams are known for all-nighters and cramming sessions. Everything comes in second compared to acing your exams, but your health shouldn’t be left to the wayside. Check out these 7 tips to help you stay healthy while getting ready for finals.

Most of us know what exam fever feels like and it’s not a nice feeling.

Exams tend to cast a dark shadow over everything. They trap students in its anxiety-inducing spell for days, maybe even weeks.

Generally, nothing else ever seems to matter. Not until you put down the pen and paper and realize whatever happens after is out of your hands.

This is common for many students. It’s a rite of passage. However, this undivided attention to exams and putting life on hold is not healthy.

You may neglect your wellbeing because you think you’re wasting valuable time you should spend studying. But that has negative consequences on your health.

Of course, nobody wishes to harm themselves. It all results from the pressure of the final exams. That’s why we are arming you with seven actionable tips to help you stay healthy during final exams.

1. Don’t Skimp on Sleep

Students like to forgo sleep in favor of various activities they couldn’t do during the day. Yes, you may miss out on catching up on a favorite TV show, gaming online with friends, or attending frat parties.

If there’s a group of people good at skimping on sleep, it’s students. You may feel that sleep isn’t all that necessary when you have the weight of a final exam on your shoulders.

Sleep might feel like a small sacrifice to make in these circumstances but it’s not.

Sleep is as necessary to your wellbeing as breathing or water. Lack of enough sleep negatively impacts your cognitive abilities. It contributes to a number of mental health problems like depression.

If you have a lot of studying to do, It’s better and healthier to do it early in the morning than late at night.

2. Eat Healthy

It’s understandable that time is the last thing you have during the course of your final exams.

Perhaps you’d rather get a quick snack from the vending machine down the hallway than go line up for a meal at the cafeteria.

It sure makes sense when you think about time but not so much when your health depends on it. You need a balanced diet daily to provide the body with energy and vital nutrients.

Does your school have a cafeteria or do you prepare your own meals?

Whichever is the case, try to get a healthy, cooked meal at least once a day. Order out if you don’t have time to spare.

3. Create a Detailed Timetable

Lots of people don’t manage their time properly. It’s not an easy thing to do either. Time management demands a few things from you such as setting priorities and breaking down your goals.

It becomes even more challenging when you’re rushing to complete tasks, which is why you need to break it down. That means a detailed timetable and not a to-do list that simply highlights what you need to get done.

Puts everything down on paper with fixed time constraints to keep you on top of things.

Besides, it’ll be easier when you can see a written plan detailing tasks in a more realistic way. As you create your timetable, throw in breaks to maintain a study-rest balance.

Here are some great time management apps that come fully packed with reminders and customizable features:

Rescue Time

nTask

MyLifeOrganized

Todoist

Focus Booster

4. Stay on Your Feet

People tend to sit for long periods when preparing for exams. Try to stay on your feet often, even if it means simply crossing the room now and then.

All you need is to get up and move every once in a while. It will help protect you against the effects of sitting in one position for long periods.

Additionally, movement helps to boost circulation and break the monotony. Activity will keep you alert throughout a task.

No more falling asleep at your desk!

5. Minimize Screen Time

You’re probably staring at your computer a lot longer than before. Doing research and going through study materials makes it impossible not to.

While the light from your computer screen is not necessarily damaging to the eyes, it may still have short-term effects.

Staring at a screen for long periods strains your eyes. This could lead to headaches, itchy eyes, or blurred vision.

Besides the direct impact on your eyes, working on a PC demands sitting the whole time. It comes with its own set of problems. You could develop neck or back pain from sitting in one position for a long time.

Our advice?

Try taking advantage of other study alternatives to minimize screen time. For example, print out some of the study materials instead of looking at them on your computer.

6. Maintain Social Contact

It’s an established fact that final exams can be stressful. One of the most effective stress remedies is support from family or friends.

You don’t necessarily have to get together or jump into a long discussion. A quick phone call can make a big difference.

Just check on a friend or family member or laugh at a bad joke. What you need is something to help you unwind and not think about exams for even a few minutes.

7. Try Quick Workouts

There are tons of benefits associated with exercising. It’s good for your overall health but also has a direct positive impact on brain function. For instance, studies reveal that exercising relieves stress, anxiety, and depression.

The flip side of this is the lack of physical activity, which is common during exams, can be harmful to your health. Your blood slows down and you have a high chance of developing heart disease risk factors.

Time constraints can make it challenging to exercise during the course of exams. But we’re here to tell you that you don’t need to do hours of workout sessions.

Quick ten-minute cardio sessions once a day should be enough to keep you fit throughout the duration of the exams.

Conclusion

Doing all the right things on top of a final exam is challenging, no doubt about it.

It may feel easier to just take shortcuts but there are no shortcuts when it comes to your health. Your wellbeing is the one thing you shouldn’t compromise on.

What you need is proper planning and everything will be fine. Just remember that a healthy body and mind will contribute to you acing those exams.

[Client bio]

Adam Marshall is a freelance writer who specializes in all things apartment organization, real estate, and college advice. He currently works with Varsity House Fayetteville to help them with their online marketing.