Kardashian eyelash extensions look great, and they offer the perfect look to really make you stand out from the crowd. With that in mind, it makes a lot of sense to learn how to make Kardashian eyelash extensions, and we are here to help you do that right away. So, let’s get started…

What are Kardashian Eyelash Extensions?

These are basically similar to hybrid eyelash extensions, says http://www.rmlashandbeauty.com/. They need Russian volume lashes and classic ones as well to make the look work. It’s a very unique look, and it has become really quite fashionable in recent months to have these eyelash extensions.

Creating Kardashian Eyelash Extensions

They are a bit harder to do than normal extensions, but after doing the process two or three times, it quickly becomes second nature. But it’s possible to do them right at the first time of asking if you take your time and avoid rushing. With that being said, if you use the Classic and Russian volume lash combo, you will want to keep the Russian volumes at 0,05 to 0,07 and the Classic at 0,15. If you do use this option, you will want to add the classic extensions first.

Who are these Suitable for?

It depends on your style and what you like the most. For example, they can look great on Asian eyes, and they are great for hooded eyes too. The style is designed to open up your eyes, so they can appear larger and bring in that almond-like shape that many of us crave. Obviously they are not for everyone, so we would recommend that you give them a try to see if they are suitable for you.

If you want the Kardashian Eyelash Extension look, they can suit you if you want to give your smaller eyes a bigger appearace, whilst keeping them fluttery and glamorous looking. That’s why they were created in the first place, after all.

With that being said, the spikes you can find with this style add a new level of volume, and you get that without making the lashes look very thick, which is always nice to have.

We recommend you to try these out if you have smaller eyes, as they can really transform your image. Of course, this style of eyelash might not be a style for everyone, but they look fashionable and can really transform your style.