How to Get Your New Car Back to New After an Accident

Purchasing a brand-new car can be quite pricey. However, that price ensures that the vehicle has never been driven by anyone else. It also provides a sense of accomplishment for the owner to finally be able to have a car that is just theirs. Unfortunately, a new car does not equal less risk of an accident.

An accident in a new vehicle can be quite devastating for the owner. This beautiful, spotless piece of machinery is now damaged and no longer looks new. Fortunately, there are ways to get that vehicle back to looking and driving like new again.

Follow the Steps

After an accident, once the police report is taken and all injuries have been assessed, many vehicle owners are left with trying to figure out how to have their vehicle repaired. There are steps to this process that can help make it easier for car owners. By visiting https://www.alanbyercollision.com/, vehicle owners can get the help they need to get their car back to looking new again.

For any damage to a vehicle, simply visiting an autobody shop will provide assistance in getting that repair. However, when dealing with damages due to an accident, there is a process that must be followed to ensure the repairs are covered.

Contact Insurance Provider

The first thing vehicle owners must do to start the process for their repairs is to contact their insurance provider. The insurance company is most likely the party that will be covering the cost of the repairs. It is important to make contact with the provider to begin the claims process as soon as possible.

Depending on who is at fault for the accident, individuals can put the claim on either their insurance or the other driver’s insurance if they were at fault. Making a claim against one’s own insurance for an accident that was not their fault will provide a faster process, but may be subject to any deductibles on the insurance.

Once the claim is started, the insurance representative will take information about the accident. They will also want to know the names and insurance information of all parties involved. Most likely, the insurance provider will also need a copy of the accident report. Once basic information is taken, the insurance provider will require an estimate of the cost of repairs to the vehicle.

Get an Estimate

The insurance company will need an estimate before they can complete the claims process. There are many autobody shops that can provide this estimate quickly and easily for vehicle owners. Some collision centers may even provide towing services to get the vehicle to the shop to be evaluated.

During the estimate process, a trained technician will thoroughly evaluate the entire vehicle. The technician will inspect the area of damage and check to see if there is a possibility of structural or mechanical damage caused to the vehicle by the accident.

Once all the damage is assessed, the mechanic will create an estimate that details each necessary repair and the cost to perform that repair. This estimate will include the cost of the parts and the labor necessary to make all the repairs.

Once the complete estimate is created, this document can be submitted to the insurance company. Many collision centers will submit this estimate directly to the insurance company. They can even work with the insurance company to ensure the repairs are approved.

Insurance Approval

Once the insurance company approves the repair estimate, the work can begin on the vehicle. However, these estimates are not always easily approved. Sometimes, the insurance company will disagree with the costs, and sometimes the body shop will disagree with the amount the insurance company approves. Fortunately, there are shops, such as Alan Byer Collision Center, that work directly with the insurance company to find an appropriate agreement.

There are also cases where more damage is found after the repairs begin. Sometimes, mechanical or structural damage is hidden and only found when other parts are removed. In these cases, there will need to be another request to the insurance company to cover the additional costs.

This can often delay the repair process. However, the collision centers that work with the insurance company can often get this part fast-tracked by staying in contact and providing updates. This also saves the stress and frustration that car owners can feel when trying to explain these changes to the insurance company themselves.

At the Auto Body Shop

Once everything is approved by the insurance company, repairs can begin on the vehicle. If the vehicle is already at the shop where repairs are to be performed, the body repair experts will begin immediately. However, there is no requirement to have the work done at the same place where the estimate was performed, but it can save time and frustration with the insurance company.

If the vehicle is not drivable, the auto body shop will often be able to provide towing services or recommend a towing service to retrieve the vehicle. If this is the only vehicle a person owns, the collision center may even be able to assist in getting a rental car. They will even work directly with the insurance company if this type of coverage is available.

Teardown and Order Parts

The next step in the process is the first step in the actual repair of the vehicle. This process consists of tearing down the vehicle. Here, all damaged parts that need to be replaced will be removed from the car. Any replacement parts needed for the vehicle will be ordered at this time.

This teardown process is the step that allows the mechanic to see behind the damage to the vehicle. Sometimes, there will be damages to the structure of the vehicle or even the mechanical aspects that were not noticeable during the estimate.

If additional problems are found, the shop will contact the owner as well as the insurance company to get approval for the additional repairs. Once approval is received, they will continue with any additional teardown and order the parts.

Structure and Body Repair

If the accident caused severe damage to the structure of the car, these repairs will be performed next. Here, the vehicle is mounted to a dedicated bench or universal frame rack. A computerized electronic measuring system will be used to determine the repairs necessary to get the structure back to its proper dimensions. Once these repairs are made, the vehicle will be tested again to ensure the measurements are right.

Refinishing and Painting

In this step, all panels of the vehicle, whether replaced or repaired, will be painted. By using the BASF system, the car will be painted to match the original color. This system uses a database of color formulas and computerized paint mixing technology to get the exact match to ensure a like-new finish.

This paint is then sprayed onto the panels of the vehicle and then baked in a heated downdraft bake booth. This provides the perfect color and finish that the vehicle had when it drove off the showroom floor.

Reassembly and Quality Control

Once the panels are painted, all mechanical issues are repaired, and the body is back to its proper specifications, the next step is to put everything back together. All pieces will be properly placed and assembled by a professional mechanic to ensure that the vehicle not only looks good but performs as it did before.

All door handles, mirrors, moldings, and other trim items will be installed as well. Once everything is in place, quality control will take over. Quality control is an extra inspection of every detail of the vehicle to ensure everything is properly assembled and working. This helps to ensure the vehicle is back in its like-new condition.

Minor Repairs

The collision center is not just for major damage and car accidents. Sometimes, a new vehicle gets a ding, scuff, or dent that can diminish the new look of the car. Fortunately, these collision centers offer professional service to get even minor problems repaired and the car looking new again.

In many cases, paint less dent repair can be used to fix small dents and bumps in the car’s exterior. The technician is trained to gently remove even midsized dents without damaging the vehicle’s paint. These technicians work from the backside of the dent to knock, rub, or even massage the dent out to restore the area to its like-new appearance.

Not every dent or ding to a vehicle can be repaired with the paintless process. In these situations, the mechanic will utilize the best tools possible to minimize any damage to the paint. However, if the paint is already damaged or is damaged during the process, it can be matched exactly to repaint the area and get the vehicle back to looking new again.

It can be quite frustrating or even disheartening to have a brand-new vehicle damaged in an accident. Fortunately, by following the process and using the right collision center, that vehicle can be restored to its original condition.