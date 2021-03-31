How To Get Rid Of Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes can be quite annoying. They reproduce very quickly and can enter your home through the tiniest of spaces. At Fox Pest Control, we’re committed to helping you get rid of these pests. You may click here if you would like to learn more. This article will show you some of the ways to keep your home and backyard safe from mosquitoes.

Use Mosquito-Repellent Plants

Mosquitoes are responsible for serious illnesses like malaria, dengue, and yellow fever, all of which can be dangerous and life-threatening. Having mosquito-repellent plants in your home and backyard is one of the natural ways to get rid of mosquitoes. These plants give off a natural scent that does not harm you or your pets in any way but is very effective in warding off mosquitoes. Examples of mosquito-repellent plants include catnips, scented geraniums, lavender, basils, etc.

Garlic

The use of garlic juice is another natural way to get rid of mosquitoes. The sulfuric smell of garlic is tested and trusted to keep mosquitoes out immediately, and mosquitoes have way better smell than humans do. This means that while the smell of garlic can become undetectable to humans after a few minutes, mosquitoes can smell the garlic for longer periods.

Get Rid of Stagnant Water

If you notice a significant rise in mosquitoes, you might want to check around to make sure there is no stagnant pool of water around. Mosquito eggs breed in puddles of water, with a reproduction time of just 2-3 days. Leaving stagnant water around especially after rain can lead to a massive mosquito infestation. Check around your home and property to make sure that no puddles are lying around.

Use Mosquito Traps

Another way to get rid of mosquitoes quickly is by using mosquito traps. The best mosquito traps use UV lighting and can mimic human breaths and temperature, automatically drawing mosquitoes in. They are also non-toxic, so you wouldn’t have to worry about your safety. They are a versatile, budget-friendly option that’ll show the right results in little time.

Close Up

To prevent mosquitoes from coming into your home, make sure not to keep your windows and doors open during periods mosquitoes like to come out to play. These periods include dawn, dusk, and evening times. Shut all doors and windows, and ensure that you fix any tears or breaks in your screens. This way, you can stop any mosquitoes coming into your home, and deal appropriately with the ones already in.

Conclusion

Getting rid of mosquitoes is not as difficult as it sounds once you have the right tips. With the above, you can easily keep the pests out and your home safe. If you need expert advice and help, you can give us a call at Fox Pest Control. We’ll have an expert with you in no time, and give you a detailed report on how to remain mosquito-free. Reach out to us today!