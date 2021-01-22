How to Choose a DJ for Your Wedding

Your wedding is one of the most important and special days of your life. There are many different considerations when planning your wedding, especially when it comes to vendors. From the venue to the catering, selecting the right vendors is essential for a successful wedding.

One of the most important vendors for your wedding is the entertainment. The music at your wedding can make or break the entire event. While you have several options for the music at your wedding, including a live band and providing your own music, the most popular option is hiring a wedding DJ, according to rmfdjs.com.

There are a lot of different options available for wedding DJs, which means you have an abundance of choice. It can seem overwhelming selecting the right DJ for your special day, so in this article, we will discuss ways to narrow your options and select the perfect DJ for the wedding of your dreams.

Questions to Ask Your Wedding DJ

One of the best things you can do to determine whether or not your wedding DJ is a good fit is to come prepared with questions. Every wedding DJ should be available to meet with you before asking you to sign a contract. During the initial meeting, come prepared with some questions to ask. Some of the questions you might consider include:

One of the most important skills for a professional DJ is to act as MC (Master of Ceremonies) and make announcements. A talented DJ should be able to make crucial announcements throughout the wedding, such as announcing the wedding party and guiding everyone through the first dances. They can also help to coordinate mealtime and keep people engaged and dancing throughout the night. What is Your Style? Speaking of keeping people engaged, it’s important to understand your DJ’s style before signing a contract. Make sure that your wedding DJ has a style that compliments your personality and the guest list. Some DJs are more party-oriented, while some are more subdued. Pick a DJ that matches your style well and can facilitate the flow of your wedding the way you want it.

Another important question to ask is about the wedding playlist. Many people have very particular tastes in music and have songs they definitely want to be played as well as songs they want to avoid. Make sure you clarify if you’ll be able to provide input and also ask your DJ if they are okay with people making requests throughout the wedding itself. Most DJs are happy to accommodate your guests, but it’s important to clarify this upfront. How Many Weddings Do You Perform Annually? Additionally, it’s important to make sure that you DJ has recent experience. Many DJs work other jobs and only perform weddings on the side. This means that they can potentially go a while between gigs. Your wedding DJ may have a lot of experience, but if it’s not recent experience, their skills may be rusty, and they may not be up-to-date on the most recent song and dance trends. This can affect their ability to keep your crowd engaged and entertained.

Other Considerations Before Hiring a Wedding DJ

While asking the right questions during your meeting with your DJ is very important, there are other things to consider as well. First, it’s important that your DJ is available to meet with you before your wedding to sign your contract and discuss your needs. Additionally, they should make themselves available if you need them before the wedding to discuss additional details and review the music for the night. Ideally, you should be able to request songs to be played and be able to submit a “do-not-play” list.

Additionally, it’s important to look for reviews. Any reputable DJ service should have reviews available that you can consult to see how satisfied people were with their services. Try looking on reputable sites such as WeddingWire for legitimate reviews.

Additionally, make sure that your DJ offers you a signed contract to hold your date. Your DJ should be willing to commit to your date and the agreed upon rates so that you can feel confident knowing that your needs are covered and there will be no surprises.

Pick The Right DJ for Your Special Day

Selecting the right DJ for your special day is an important decision. The entertainment at your wedding is an essential part of making sure that your wedding goes off without a hitch. If you select a DJ who doesn’t match your style well or who is unable to accommodate your requirements, the whole flow of your wedding will be affected. However, if you find the right DJ, you will be set up for success, as a DJ can provide numerous benefits, including keeping people engaged and helping to facilitate the flow of the evening.

Before you hire a DJ for your wedding, make sure you ask them some questions. Your DJ should be willing to meet with you in-person when you are considering booking their services. During that meeting, you can ask important questions such as how much they charge, if they act as MC, and what their personal style is.

Additionally, your DJ should have reputable reviews and be willing to sign a contract with you to hold your date and clarify all the terms of your agreement. Your wedding is one of the most important days of your life, so don’t sell yourself short when it comes to getting what you need. Find a DJ who suits your needs and has a style that compliments yours, and move forward with the wedding of your dreams.