How Can You Get Rid of the Foul Odor in Your Dorm?

While you’re doing everything like sleep, eat, study, get ready, socialize, and night hangout in one place, it’s natural that some foul-smelling material will be attached to the room’s environment. You should pay attention to how you can give your dorm room a gorgeous look while also smelling good.

A decorated and fragrant room will not only create an appeasement impression in you but will also create a strong bond between your roommates. Also, a comfortable and refreshing environment allows you to spend your day with pleasant feelings.

Clean the garbage daily: Garbage things containing moisture start to decompose quickly, which is the primary place for the dorm room’s smell. It’s best to dispose of trash as soon as it is full, and it would be better if you can do it regularly. You can also use scented trash bags if you want to reduce that funky odor.

