HET GROTE SONGFESTIVALFEEST 2019 🇳🇱 Watch the videos from the successful show – 11,500 attended the event

THE NETHERLANDS – Last night the Eurovision gala, Het Grote Songfestivalfeest, too place at Amsterdam’s ZIGGO DOME with more than 11,500 people attending the event. The show was a complete success and gave a Eurovision taste of what the Dutch are going to do next May.

Amsterdam was surely compensated with more than 30 acts performing on stage most of them winners of the Eurovision Song Contest, a great celebration for the 65th anniversary of the contest.

In this post, you can see full performances of all Eurostars on stage.

under PILOT STUDIO request, we had to remove the embed codes of those videos, which were not – anyway – filmed, produced or uploaded by us

The event was a production of AVROTROS and PILOTSTUDIO and hosted by legendary Cornald Maas. Along with the Eurovision winners, the organisers couldn’t ignore smashing Eurostars like Verka Serduchka, Mahmood and Eleni Foureira.

The team of oikotimes.com attended the event and kept you posted all day yesterday with complete Instagram coverage which is still available here.

under PILOT STUDIO request, we had to remove the embed codes of those videos, which were not – anyway – filmed, produced or uploaded by us