Green Living: 4 Tips for More Sustainable Apartments

When you stop and think about your daily life, you may not realize how much of an impact you’re leaving on the earth – and not in a good way. The average American has a carbon footprint of 16 tons. Yikes!

While it may seem that only homeowners can make significant changes, sustainable apartments are achievable. You just need to know where to start!

Not sure how to make your apartment eco-friendly? Keep reading for some top tips and tricks to help you live a more environmentally conscious life.

1. Get Your Green Thumb Going

You’d be surprised by how much buying produce at the supermarket can impact the environment. The amount of gas needed to transport your fruits, veggies, and herbs is alarming.

Luckily, you can grow your own produce at home! Potting plants in your kitchen is an easy way to reduce environmental strain while also saving money on your grocery bill.

2. Super Solar

Though you may think that you need to own a home on a sprawling property to reap the benefits of solar energy, you’d be mistaken. Whether you live in an apartment building or rent a studio, you can invest in solar.

While you may convince your apartment building manager to look into Blue Raven Solar for the building, you can get a smaller solar panel to help ease your monthly utility bill. Placing a small panel on your balcony is a great way to help the earth.

3. Sustainable Swaps

One of the most simple ways to adopt green living is to watch what you purchase. Limiting the amount of single-use items in your apartment is one of the best ways to cut back on finite resources.

For example, instead of cotton balls, you can purchase washable cotton pads. You may also want to find sustainable cleaning products that limit the amount of packaging used.

4. Watch Water Waste

Who doesn’t love a long, hot shower after a hard day at work?

Though you may cherish your time spent scrubbing, limiting your showers to five minutes or less is an easy way to conserve the amount of water you use. Also, offsetting the water your toilet uses when you flush is another non-disruptive way to go green.

Don’t worry! There are plenty of other ways to de-stress after a long workday that are in line with sustainable living, says Healthline.

Achieving Sustainable Apartments Is Possible

Though it may seem like you need to completely change how you live your routine life, creating a sustainable apartment is a great way to make a difference in the environment without making a difference in your life.

Adopting these practices is a great way to combat harm done to the environment. No matter what kind of apartment you call home, you’ll want to keep these tips in mind.

