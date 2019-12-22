Georgia 2020 🇬🇪 The four finalists decided

GEORGIA – The Georgian Idol semifinal in Tbilisi, Georgia, was completed shortly ago by a total of five artists. The five nominees did their best as the top four would get all the tickets to the final show. This week, the five artists were not alone on stage but were performing a duet with another artist.

Once again, Tornike Kipiani was at the top of the public’s favourite, while Barbara Samkharadze appeared to be the only one who could threaten it. Tamar Kakalashvili and Miriam Gogiberidze completed the quarter, while Davit Rusadze bid farewell to us before the final.

So everything is ready in Georgia and on TV-1 for the big finale of Georgian Idol. The final will be broadcast live on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2019, at 19:00 CET and from the Georgian Idol page on Facebook. All viewers will be able to vote through Facebook Messenger during live performances.