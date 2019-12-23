Albania 2020 🇦🇱 Foureira speaks and sings in Albanian, slays with Fuego, supports Elvana and gives political statement

ALBANIA – The mess with the Albanian voting in FESTIVALI I KENGES 58 is not over as now RTSH revealed the detailed voting which clearly shows that Elvana was obviously forced not to win by the Albanian jury members.

One of Elvana’s huge supporters as since day one, Eleni Foureira. After all her song entry was the most popular and the top favourite to win the festival. But the suspicious Albanian jury members voting, clearly shows that Albania doesn’t want to win the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eleni Foureira appeared as a guest in the show, performing in Albanian (and also addressing the audience in her native language) for the very first time. It was a big moment for everyone (we can imagine how emotional must have been for her) having in mind that Greek record labels forbid her to reveal her Albanian heritage when she started her music career in Greece.

It was in Tel Aviv when Eleni took the MyHeritage DNA test which proved she is more than 68% Greek!

Her performance of FUEGO was clearly one of the show top moments last night as it proved once again that the song remains a hit two year after Eurovision edition in Lisbon. Let’s remember though that in 2018, Albania didn’t give 12 points to Eleni!

One interesting thing was the moment when Eleni praised Greece as her second homeland, urged Albanians and Greeks to strengthen their ties and called for the people to understand that Greece is not a racist country as is the only country which hosts immigrants instead of sending them away as other nations do.

It was a clear political statement which we never thought Eleni could do in a live show, although those of us knowing her, are very well aware that she is a very passionate and well-informed woman of whats going on in Greece.