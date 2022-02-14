Women have different needs than men and require check-ups in ways that men don’t. Women’s health is much more dynamic because it includes reproductive health in a way that men don’t need. Luckily, tests for these ailments are more widely available than ever before. As women get older, more of these tests are necessary. Below are five types of diagnostic screenings for women and why you should get them done.

Universal Screenings

Universal screenings are for women from the ages of 19-24 whether they’re sexually active or not. These screenings detect missed care opportunities missed by risk-based tests. Not only can a universal screening detect sexually transmitted infections (STIs), but they can also tell a woman if she is infertile and reduce the overall costs of healthcare. With universal screenings, you can see if you have an STI—not just one or a few of them. If you don’t have anything to worry about but want to see where you are at, get a universal screening.

Cervical Screening

Another hugely important screening is for the cervix. Not only can a cervical screening provide the information on whether the woman has contracted human papillomavirus (HPV) or not. Furthermore, HPV can lead to cervical cancer if left untreated. One in five women who had cervical cancer were missed with HPV testing alone. On the other hand, with the pap smear and HPV testing in tandem, the screening detects 95 percent of women with cervical cancer. Seeing a gynecological oncologist will offer a way to learn more about this.

Breast Ultrasound

A breast ultrasound is a great screening that can find out whether a lump in the breast is a solid tumor or a cyst. In short, a breast ultrasound can tell you whether you have breast cancer or not. Breast ultrasounds can detect a cancerous tumor early, providing a path forward to treat the cancer and rid the body of it. They are a great method for detecting cancer in the breast and providing peace of mind that the lump is only a cyst. Don’t risk it, get a regular breast exam and an ultrasound just to be safe.

STI Screenings

Have you recently had unprotected sex and want to get a test for STIs? Have you recently had symptoms pop up out of nowhere? Do you simply want to take it to the next level in your relationship and need to see if either of you have an asymptomatic STI you don’t know about? STI screenings are good for all these situations. There is nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to STIs. One in five people have one. If you are having symptoms and don’t know if you have an STI or not, a screening is a great place to start. Untreated STIs can lead to all kinds of health complications. Avoid them with an STI screening.

Vaginitis

Finally, you can also get a screening for vaginitis. Vaginitis is an infection or inflammation in either the vagina, the vulva, or both, resulting in pain, discomfort, or discharge. With a screening, you can detect if you are experiencing vaginitis and go forward with the appropriate treatment. If you are unsure what’s going on and want the peace of mind, getting a screening for vaginitis will provide the information that you need.

It doesn’t matter what the ailment is, getting a screening for women’s health issues is usually a good idea. The five diagnostic tests above can provide much-needed information and peace of mind when the women don’t have the ailment being screened for. However old you are and whether you are sexually active comes into play, but screenings can be helpful either way.

Diagnostic screenings for women can help test for asymptomatic infections and diseases. There are many more things to consider for women than men. As we get older, there are more complications for both, but reproductive health takes on a whole new meaning with women. After all, a woman’s body is the machine that builds babies, which makes it subject to other dangers that men don’t have. That’s why it is imperative to get screened for all the above women’s health issues when the time is right. You won’t regret being safe and not sorry.