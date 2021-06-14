Five Foods You Should NOT Feed Your Dog

There aren’t many people out there who don’t find joy in giving a dog a treat. After all, their big, cute eyes can sometimes be impossible to resist. But while there should be no problem giving your dog a bite of your bread from time to time, there are certain human foods out there that a dog should not eat.

While it might seem like dogs can eat just about anything and everything under the sun, that is far from the truth. They have very different digestive systems than humans, so certain foods may be fine for us but could cause severe complications if ingested by dogs.

And in this article, we’ll be going through 5 foods that your dog should NOT eat so you can avoid any unwanted trips to the vet and keep your pet safe and healthy!

Read on to learn more below:

Avocado



While it may be a breakfast favorite for a lot of us and is a healthy snack that you can eat at any time throughout the day, avocados are not suitable for dogs. This is because avocados contain persin, which is completely safe for humans to eat if they aren’t allergic but can be harmful to dogs and can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

So if you eat a lot of avocados or have plants growing at home, make sure to keep your dog away from it. Read more about it here, on this article from PetMD.



Alcohol



While it is a great way for us humans to end a long and stressful day, we all know that alcohol can cause damage to our liver and brain. Alcohol affects the liver and brain in dogs the same way it does in humans, but the difference is it takes much less alcohol to cause damage to a dog’s organs.

It can cause diarrhea, vomiting, breathing problems, and even comas and death. And the smaller the dog is, the more adverse the effects are.



Onions & Garlic



As much as possible, you would want to keep your dog away from onions and garlic. This is because they can kill their red blood cells, which causes anemia. This goes for raw, powdered, cooked, or even dehydrated iterations of this food.

Garlic is known to have health benefits for people, but it’s toxic for dogs, so it’s very important to make sure your pet stays away from both garlic and onions. Read this piece from Spot & Tango about the effects of garlic on dogs: https://whatthepup.spotandtango.com/is-garlic-bad-for-dogs/

Caffeine

While some people out there think that caffeine can make their dogs perky, which could make for some cute moments, this is not the case. In fact, caffeine can actually be fatal for dogs, and the smaller the animal is, the less caffeine is needed to cause health complications.

This means that your dog should stay away from tea, coffee, colas, chocolate, and even some cold medicines at all costs. And in the event that your dog has ingested some caffeine, make sure to bring them to the vet as soon as possible.

If you want your dog to be perky, you can always give them an interesting toy, which doesn’t cause any health complications at all.

Grapes & Raisins

While they might seem like a healthy option, you should not give grapes and raisings to your dog. There are a lot of healthy treat options for your dogs out there that aren’t grapes, anyway, so this should be no big deal.

Grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure in dogs, and they only need a little bit to make them sick. Early signs that your dog ingested grapes or raisins is frequent vomiting, and within a day’s time, your dog will become sluggish and depressed, so make sure to take them to the vet once you notice any of these signs.

Conclusion

Dogs are great friends to humans, and we want to make sure that they enjoy their time on this planet as much as possible. And while this means giving them the best food they can get, this also means making sure they don’t ingest anything that’s bad for them.

So make sure to keep your pet away from these foods and give them proper love and care to ensure that they are living a healthy and happy life!