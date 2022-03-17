Eyelash Extensions – All You Need to Know

If you’re thinking about eyelash extensions, you’ve probably done your research. But how do you know whether you want the silk or mink eyelash extension?

In this Article

The Advantages of Lash Extensions The Different Types of Lash Extensions How to Apply Mink Lash Extensions

The Advantages of Lash Extensions

All women want is to have beautiful long curly eyelashes! Well, these days you can have the look you want with lash extensions! These are used to give you the voluminous appearance you desire in your eyelashes. What are the advantages of wearing this? You’ll be able to wear eye makeup without worrying about clumping. It’s also good for people with sensitive eyes. If you have an allergy to makeup, this will be right for you. Also, you can wear special contact lenses since you won’t be wearing any mascara!

The Different Types of Lash Extensions

There are several lash extensions types , like mink and synthetic. Synthetic lashes are made of synthetic fiber while mink lashes are made out of animal fur mink.

Synthetic lashes are cheaper while mink lashes tend to look more natural. Some people prefer one over the other, but both are great for different reasons.

For example, Mink extensions are more natural looking while synthetic lashes are more comfortable to wear. Each type has its own set of pros and cons, but the best lash extensions are ones that you like wearing.

It is also important to have under consideration the materials of your lash extension, the shape and size and color of your eyes, the eyelids since there are actually styles that work better in some types of eyelids than others. All these lash extensions types are covered on EuroHairFashion.com in-depth guide which includes not only every type there is, their materials, which one you should use according to your eye shape but also how to DIY your own eyelash extensions and how to remove them correctly.

How to Apply Mink Lash Extensions

Mink eyelash extensions are available at many retail locations and some salons offer them as well. The initial cost of the extensions may be more than regular eyelashes, but they will last longer than your natural lashes.

Your regular false eyelash kit will work to put the extensions on, so if you already have one, you don’t need to purchase anything else.

10 Steps to apply Mink Lash Extension

Apply a lash strip. Make sure the lash strip is the right size for your eye. If it’s too long, trim it so it fits. Apply a thin layer of glue to the lash strip. Position the lash strip above your natural lashes so it’s centered. Hold the lash strip at the outer edge of your eye with the strip hanging over the edge. Apply the glue to the edge of your eye. Wait 30 seconds for the glue to set. Gently press the lash strip against the glued area of your bottom eyelid. Hold it in place for 20 seconds. Repeat these steps on your other eye.

The decision to wear eyelash extensions is a big one. It’s a commitment to a lifestyle, a beauty regimen, and a look.

There are many factors to consider when deciding whether to wear eyelash extensions or not, but the most important thing to consider is yourself. You may even decide to get a lash lift kit (see here).

We hope this blog post has helped to answer your questions and helped you to decide whether or not wearing eyelash extensions is right for you.