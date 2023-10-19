Exploring VAT Registration in Latvia and How Breicis.com Can Help

When venturing into entrepreneurial pursuits in Latvia or conducting business activities within the European Union, one must unravel the intricate web of Value Added Tax (VAT) registration. Latvia, like its EU counterparts, strictly adheres to the EU VAT Directive, which forms the foundation of its VAT regulations. In this article, we’ll dive into the fundamental aspects of VAT registration in Latvia and discover how Breicis.com can become your trusted ally in mastering this vital facet of financial compliance.

The Fundamentals of VAT Registration in Latvia

The realm of VAT registration in Latvia casts a wide net, encompassing a variety of entities, including individuals, legal entities, partnerships, authorized individuals engaged in joint economic activities, VAT groups, and fiscal representatives. It’s imperative for businesses to complete VAT registration before partaking in taxable transactions. This includes:

Engaging in taxable transactions within the borders of Latvia. Receiving services within Latvia, with the location of supply determined as per Article 19(1) of the VAT Act. Providing services with a place of supply in another EU Member State (see here), where the tax responsibility falls on the recipient.

Registered taxable entities in Latvia have the flexibility to specify a specific period for their VAT registration, aligning it with their taxable activities.

Is a Latvian VAT Number Necessary for Your Company?

Latvian VAT is an integral part of the broader EU VAT system, which means that registration rules are analogous to those found in other EU nations. Foreign entities are typically required to obtain VAT registration in Latvia under a range of circumstances, including:

Purchasing, producing, and selling goods in Latvia. Importing goods into Latvia. Engaging in distance selling, such as online sales to Latvian consumers. Maintaining stock in Latvian warehouses or on consignment. Hosting paid training/exhibition events. Supplying, installing, and maintaining equipment in specific scenarios.

Notably, the registration threshold for foreign companies is often set at zero, except for distance selling, where it stands at 10,000 euros.

Special Considerations for EU Companies

EU VAT payers must register for VAT in Latvia when supplying goods to non-taxable or non-registered taxable persons and subsequently assembling or installing those goods within the country. The registration must be completed before the transaction takes place, regardless of the value of the goods.

For distance sales of goods, EU VAT payers should be diligent and register with the State Revenue Service’s VAT register:

Within 30 days of reaching or surpassing EUR 10,000 in total sales in the previous or current calendar year.

Prior to engaging in transactions involving excise duty goods, irrespective of the excise goods’ value.

In cases of distance sales, EU VAT payers can also opt for registration even before reaching the above-mentioned threshold.

Establishing a Presence: Fixed Establishment in Latvia

When an EU VAT payer has a fixed establishment in Latvia that plays a role in selling foreign company goods, this fixed establishment should undergo VAT registration in Latvia before commencing sales activities. A “fixed establishment” denotes a substantial business presence in Latvia, marked by labor and technical resources.

Who Belongs in the VAT Register?

If an EU or third-country VAT payer conducts at least one taxable transaction in Latvia, one of the following entities or individuals should be registered in the VAT Register:

A taxable person from another EU Member State.

An authorized person within Latvia.

Essential Documentation for VAT Number Registration

To successfully obtain a Latvian VAT number, you’ll need to assemble the following documents:

A copy of the foreign company’s registration certificate.

An extract from the relevant Commercial Register listing authorized representatives.

A copy of the foreign company’s VAT (or similar tax) registration certificate.

A notarized power of attorney if someone else is handling the registration on your behalf, signed by an authorized person within the foreign company.

Additional information, not typically included in the above documents, such as contact details for authorized representatives, current bank account information, share capital details, and contact persons in Latvia.

Navigating the VAT Registration Process with Breicis.com

When it comes to ensuring a smooth VAT registration process in Latvia, look no further than Breicis.com. Our team of experts boasts an in-depth understanding of Latvian tax laws and the EU VAT Directive. We streamline the registration process, offering invaluable guidance on documentation and ensuring full compliance with all the relevant regulations.

In a world teeming with international business opportunities, VAT registration emerges as a fundamental requirement. Let Breicis.com be your steadfast companion on this journey, ensuring your business sails seamlessly within the Latvian and EU VAT framework.