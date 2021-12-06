Exciting Outdoor Activities in Wales to Try

Wales has many beautiful mountains, serene streams, dense forests and several landscapes to provide adventure seekers with different opportunities to spend time outdoors and explore what their hearts desire.

There are many professional activity providers in Wales who can make your experience of Wales fun, safe and full of adventure. If you are searching for some outdoor activity ideas in Wales, here are some that you must try…

Surf Kayaking

As the name indicates, surf kayaking is a sport where you surf in whitewater waves using kayaks. For any kayaker who is looking to improve their skills, or if you are a complete novice who just wants to experience adrenaline rushing excitement, you should give surf kayaking a try.

You can bring a group of four or more to Blue Ocean Adventure to enjoy this activity. They provide sit-on-top kayaks that are suitable for both beginners and experts alike. You will be instructed on how to handle your kayak the right way, and be given help with using different capsize techniques. Before starting the activity, each member of the group will be provided with a kayak, paddle, buoyancy aid, and helmet to ensure you have a safe and thrilling experience.

Caving Experience

If you want to try a different recreational activity, you should go for the caving experience to see what it has to offer.

Blue Ocean Adventure offers a caving experience at Porth Yr Rogof cave located within the Brecon Beacons National Park in South Wales. You will enter the cave through an underground entrance. Once inside the cave, you will walk, crawl, and slide through the cave system.

An instructor will take you different routes to show you natural rock formations, discover hidden passages, and explore rock chambers. This experience will last two and a half-hours.

Rock Climbing

Rock climbing is another exciting outdoor activity that you must try in Wales. Not only does it give you an adrenaline rush, but it also offers you the opportunity to prove your strength!

If you are new to outdoor rock climbing, you should book your climbing experience with Blue Ocean Adventure to enhance your skills while having fun with friends and family. They will provide you with an experienced and qualified instructor to ensure you have a safe climbing experience. The instructor will give you an intro to climbing, share essential climbing techniques, and tell you how to use the equipment the right way.

Canyoning

Canyoning is an outdoor recreational activity in which you travel in canyons using a variety of techniques like swimming, sliding, jumping, walking, and climbing. No matter what your experience level is, you can explore and enjoy the beauty of different canyon landscapes through this exciting activity.

Blue Ocean Adventure offers canyoning in the waterfall landscapes of the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales. Before starting canyoning, you will get your wet suit, helmet, and buoyancy aid. A qualified instructor will guide you throughout the day while you explore the rugged location and hidden caves.