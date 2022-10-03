Evvr – The Smart Choice for Home Lighting

The intelligent home tools developed by Evvr make life so much better in your home for everyone. Evvr products modernize homes using smart technology, with state-of-the-art design, to bring your home into the 21st century.

Why Use a Homekit Light?

Evvr clients choose the Homekit switch for their home for all sorts of reasons, but it’s usually for convenience, for safety, or a combination of both. With this smart light installed in your home, you can access your lights wherever it is convenient for you to do so. You don’t have to be close to a switch to turn on the lights, since Evvr can hook your home’s lighting directly into your smart device – iPhones, iPad, Apple TV, and more. You can even activate the Homekit lights with your voice using Siri.

Evvr make compatibility super easy, with a relay switch that can be nestled away inside your fuse box and then connected to any light bulb or light switch. No matter what kind of home you have, or the electrical setup already in place, Evvr can work with it to have your switch relay set up quickly.

Lights When You Need Them

You don’t have to keep your light switches in the “on” position of the Homekit smart switch to work. It is always linked to your lights and stays online, so you can get light in your home whenever you need it. Maybe you forgot to switch a light off in your home as you headed to bed. That’s no problem for the Homekit light switch, which can turn lights on or off through your phone with the press of a button.

No matter where you might be in the home, you can have access to lights through the house and turn them on or off as needed. That can be very useful if you have small children in the home that can’t reach the switches. You can turn the lights on for them when they enter a room without ever having to get up from where you are.

The Homekit light switch offers peace of mind, allowing you to turn lights on whenever you feel you need them. If you hear a noise in the house or you just decide you feel more comfortable with a light on, you can do that without having to move from where you are.

Works Flawlessly

There are tons of devices that are compatible with the Apple Homekit light switch, and as long as it’s an Apple device, there shouldn’t be any problem linking it to your Homekit switch.

You can make all of the switches and bulbs in your home into smart ones with this setup, or just connect some of them to the system. It’s up to you how much you want to integrate Homekit into your home.