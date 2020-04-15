Evander Holyfield Net Worth

Evander Holyfield is a professional boxer and an American. He started boxing and winning tournaments at the age of fifteen. Evander Holyfield has an estimated net worth of $1 million, as reported in April 2020.

Early Boxing Career

Evander Holyfield was born in Alabama; he grew up in a rough neighbourhood and had his first boxing experience at the age of seven years. He became the South-eastern Regional Boxing Champion at the age of fifteen. Evander Holyfield went on to represent the US in the Pan American Games held in Venezuela, 1983.

He was known by the nicknames, “The Real Deal, and The Warrior,” during his active years as a boxer.

Evander Holyfield became popular as a boxer, and his career surged. He rose through the different boxing levels from lightweight boxing to cruise weight, and eventually, he entered the league of heavyweight boxers.

Boxing Bouts

Evander Holyfield has taken on some of the world’s best boxers in the ring. He had a long standing feud with Mike Tyson; the two impressive boxers went at each other with their gloved fists on different occasions.

Evander Holyfield fought Mike Tyson in the ring on two occasions and the second fight, his ear was bitten off during the third round. Evander Holyfield also fought Lewis, John Ruiz and Byrd, and other great boxers.

Boxing Score Sheet

Evander Holyfield had an eventful career as a boxer. He won so many bouts, lost some, and left with lessons learned. He fought to keep championship titles by deploying brute force and skills as a boxer.

Evander Holyfield had a total of 57 fights; he won 44 of these fights and lost 10 boxing matches. Only 2 of his fights were declared draws, which includes the fight with Lenox Lewis.

Family Life

Evander Holyfield managed to keep his family private during his career as a boxer. He was travelling a lot; the media focus was mostly on him and his career. Evander Holyfield is divorced, he has eleven children from different relationships with six women, many of his children are adults now, and none of them took after their father as a boxer.

Net Worth of Evander Holyfield

$1 Million

Evander Holyfield took advantage of his reputation as a boxer to earn more money. He was sought after by many reputable brands that paid good money to have Evander Holyfield feature in commercial advertisements on TV. He also landed many endorsement deals. Some of the top brands that Evander was associated with include Diet Coke, Sega Genesis video game, and the Real Deal grill.

A number of celebrity appearances also earned Evander Holyfield significant income while he had an active career. He has had minor acting roles in movies such as Necessary Roughness, Summer of Sam, and a guest appearance in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air TV comedy series.

Evander Holyfield continues to earn income by leveraging his status as a celebrity athlete in the United States.