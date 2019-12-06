December 06 Daily Digest 🌍 Albania sets international jury, get Foureira and Mahmood, Sanremo gets 40m Euros in commercials and more…

LITHUANIA 🇱🇹

Donny Montell and Sasha Song, former representatives of the country at the Eurovision Festival, have revealed that they will not be competing at Eurovizijo 2020. Jurgis Bruzga, Erica Jennings, Lolita Zero and Jurgis Didziulis have also ruled out a new participation.

FRANCE 🇫🇷

It was this morning via Twitter that Steven Clerima announced that he would be stepping down as Head of Delegation of France in the framework of the Eurovision Song Contest. Joined France Télévisions after studying at the CELSA in the field of audiovisual communication, Program Advisor in the Entertainment Department of France 2, Steven Clerima joined the French Delegation in 2016 as assistant to Edoardo Grassi whose replacement within the French Delegation naturally ended in 2018. Steven Clerima will be replaced in the Head of Delegation role by Alexandra Redde-Amiel, the Head of Entertainment for France Télévisions.

GREECE 🇬🇷

Of course, there was no announcement of the 6member jury that will decide the procedure and the artist in ERT but the broadcaster seems that now goes direct internal selection. Some sources close to record companies though reveal to oikotimes.com that two names are closet get the ticket to Rotterdam as they can comply with ERT prerequisites. Unfortunately, we cannot reveal you those names yet.

ALBANIA 🇦🇱

Aside Eleni Foureira who represented Cyprus in 2018, it is now confirmed that Mahmood will be guest in the FESTILI I KËNGËS and perform.

There will be three-membered international jury to decide the winner of FESTIALI I KNGES. One of them is from Greece.

ITALY 🇮🇹

It is reported that RAI has already sold commercials for the five nights of SANREMO 2020 FESTIVAL and it seems that the national broadcaster already closed deals worth 40 million Euros! They surely can afford a huge Eurovision event with that income!

INSTAGRAM 📷

It was calculated in a factoid graph the amount of hours fans from each of the participating countries need t work in order to get the fan package for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest tickets. What do you think?