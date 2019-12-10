December 10 Daily Digest 🌍 Albanian and Italian guests revealed, Switzerland slows until March, AWS also protest in Hungary and more…

KAZAKHSTAN 🇰🇿

Khabar Agency is currently discussing whether it will bid to host the 2020 Junior Eurovision Song Contest. The nation which debuted last year in Minsk, Belarus, finished second in the 2019 contest in Gliwice, Poland.

UPDATE: The EBU has confirmed that despite interest from Khabar Agency, Kazakhstan would not be eligible to host the next edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. The EBU stated that only full members are eligible to host the competition, with Khabar Agency currently only an associate member.

HUNGARY 🇭🇺

After Kati Wolf, AWS also create to Hungary’s withdrawal from Eurovision. AWS represented Hungary at Eurovision 2018. The band’s leader, Örs Siklós, also commented on Hungary’s non-participation in Eurovision 2020.

“Every country is trying to send in an artist who is a little different and stands out, either in his music, appearance and work or in his style. That’s what differentiated us from the rest of us, and it was so amazing to see Eurovision fans, who are usually not familiar with metal music, lure us in and love our music. And I think we’ve gained a lot from our participation in Eurovision. It is very sad that Hungary will not participate in the next Eurovision. Honestly, I wasn’t attending the competition before we got in, but this year I was watching everything and supporting Joci.”

RUSSIA 🇷🇺

Doing the VICTORIA AWARD 2019 red carpet Sergey Lazarev said to the press that he would like to go back to Eurovision but not in 2020. Asked who should represent Russia in Eurovision 2020 he said that he will not name someone to avoid any controversies.

AZERBAIJAN 🇦🇿

Last year ICTIMAI proposed to Rauf and Faik the ticket to Tel Aviv but they declined. This year the two brothers are agreeing to go to Rotterdam if the broadcaster proposes them. But they are not the only ones. Murad Arif also declared his interest to represent the country in EUROVISION 2020

ALBANIA 🇦🇱

One of the three international jury members revealed and is from Greece. Dimitris Kontopoulos will be one of the three determining the winner of FIK and Albanian representative for Eurovision 2020.

BULGARIA 🇧🇬

Following the announcement of Victoria Georgieva as the country’s representative in the competition, Bulgaria’s public television has been working more methodically and tacitly than in previous years to present something competing on Ahoy Rotterdam’s stage in May. Based on what BNT declares, participation in other EBU competitions (Junior Eurovision, Eurovision Choir etc) is not excluded, but this is something that has not been discussed at this time.

SWITZERLAND 🇨🇭

Swiss song and chosen artist to be revealed in March!