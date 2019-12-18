December 18 Daily Digest 🌍 Tone Damli rumoured for MGP, SBS completes NF lineup, Monique bids for Lithuania, EBU rules out hosting in Astana and more…

GREECE 🇬🇷

Marina Satti sais “no” to ERT for a second consecutive year for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. Information reaching the Greek media indicate that Stefania Limperakaki and Ian Stratis are the two favourites to be internally selected for Rotterdam. Don’t expect news and decisions until mid-January.

UKRAINE 🇺🇦

Andrey Danilko has been confirmed as one of the jury members for VIDBIR 2020. It will be the firth time, the man who acts as Verka Serduchka gets the job.

BULGARIA 🇧🇬

Bulgaria’s Eurovision 2020 entrant has released a Christmas cover to support a project in support of animal adoption. The project aims to support organisations in Bulgaria that find home for stray dogs and cats and to inspire more people to adopt homeless animals. The video features several dogs who have already been adopted and have loving new owners.

NORWAY 🇳🇴

It is reported that Tone Damli who finished as the runner up in Melodi Grand Prix 2009, is set to take part in the 2020 edition of the competition. According to the Norwegian website, unofficial sources close to the show have indicated that Tone Damli is among the participants in Melodi Grand Prix 2020.

CZECH REPUBLIC 🇨🇿

The Czech national broadcaster has revealed the genres of the songs that will be competing in Eurovision Song CZ 2020. Each of the seven acts taking part in the nations song were asked to describe the genre of there song. The genres of the songs according to the participants are organic pop, dream pop, indie pop, emo pop, afro-pop, reggaeton and planned coincidence punk-pop.

AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺

The 4 artists Diana Rouvas, Jack Vidgen, Jordan-Ravi and Jaguar Jonze join a line-up of 6 previously announced artists Vanessa Amorosi, Casey Donovan, Mitch Tambo, iOTA, Montaigne and Didirri. All 10 will compete in the live tv show ‘Eurovision – Australia Decides’ on 8 February, with the winner flying to Rotterdam to represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

LITHUANIA 🇱🇹

The winner of the third season of X-Factor Lithuania, Monika Pundziūtė (aka Monique) visited the LRT studios in Vilnius, and also announced that she is going to be taking part in Lithuania’s Eurovision selection Eurovizijos Atranka for the very first time.

DENMARK 🇩🇰

The Danish press reports that Niels Olsen who won the Eurovision Song Contest 2000 has called an end to his music career following a serious illness.

EUROVISION 2020 🇳🇱

Parliament in the Netherlands has accepted a resolution which requests special international trains for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020. The idea is to establish train connections from international destinations all over Europe to the host city, Rotterdam.

KAZAKHSTAN 🇰🇿

The EBU has confirmed that despite interest from the country, Kazakhstan would not be eligible to host the next Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2020. They stated only full EBU members are eligible to host the contest, with broadcaster Khabar Agency being only an associate member.

SWITZERLAND 🇨🇭

Argyro Christodoulides, Maria Marcus, Florent Luyckx, Pete Watson, Jennifer O’Brien, Leonid Shyrin, Sasha Saedi, Alexey Gross, Adrienn Zsédenyi, Anders Øhrstrøm, Deivydas Zvonkus, Tinkara Kovac, Grzegorz Urban, Ovidiu Jacobsen, Helga Möller, Gore Melian, Rafailas Karpis, Ruth Lorenzo Pascual, Gordon Groothedde, Einar Bardarson and Henrik Johnsson ae the members of the international expert jury which will decide Switzerland’s participation in Eurovision 2020.