THE NETHERLANDS – All 41 artists will be travelling to the Netherlands to shoot postcards during all three nights of Eurovision 2020.

Through the postcards, artists will live closely in the streets of the Netherlands, between groups of people and the Dutch society in general.

Each artist will see and experience the Netherlands in its own way before the competition, participating in the activities, traditions and occupations of the inhabitants of the country.

Sietse Bakker, Executive Producer of Eurovision 2020

We deliberately chose to present the best of the Netherlands during the postcards: the people and their hospitality, in all their diversity. From street barbecue, carnival and group of students to football club, breakdance team and carbide shooting – we’ll do it together. During the Eurovision 2020 Song Contest we want to show them to 180 million viewers. With the theme of Open Up as a common thread, we show the positive, connective power that suits our country.

Producers promise that the postcards of the upcoming event will be completely different from what we are used to.

However, it has not been revealed what the postcards will look like and what the artists will do.

Shooting is expected to take place in March and April, with organizers receiving requests from residents across the country who want to take part in the shootings.