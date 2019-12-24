December 24 Daily Digest 🌍 Serbia gets 90 songs, Lithuanian dates announced, Slovenia announce EMA line-up and more…

SPAIN 🇪🇸

This year’s Christmas TV show will feature Pastora Soler, the singer who represented Spain at Eurovision 2012 with the compositions of Thomas G: son, Tony Sánchez-Ohlsson and Erik Bernholm’s “Quédate conmigo” (1st place). The show will be televised by the state TVE channel on Christmas Eve and will have a strong fragrance … Eurovision as its official guest will be the representative of Spain at Eurovision 2020 Blas Cantó!

EUROVISION 2020 🇳🇱

Eurovision.tv has confirmed that the second round of ticket sales for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on January 30. The second round of sales will see the standing tickets for all of the shows put on sale. The standing tickets were not made available in the first round which took place last week.

CYPRUS 🇨🇾

Sandro Nicolas has revealed that currently, five to six songs are in the running for him to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020. Speaking in an interview, the singer explained that the decision to select a song will be hard.

“The song is not going to be a dance, it’s going to be a heart thing, I’m a very emotional guy, I have a story to tell and I want to help people because I know there are a lot of problems out there. I know a lot of people have a lot of problems, music is about helping each other, I write music for people who are sad, they just feel that everything is not just happiness. The song has a strong message.”

HUNGARY 🇭🇺

Despite their withdrawal, Hungary is gearing up for A DAL 2020 high will have anyway no relation with the Eurovision Song Contest. Among the 30 participants announced, we spotted the name of Kati Wolf, who represented Hungary in the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest.

GREECE 🇬🇷

Star Channel Greece reports that group ONE (Cyprus 2002) submitted a song to ERT for Eurovision 2020, although we doubt the current jury panel would ever except such a proposal. In the meantime there are reports (with no confirmation) that ERT will air a weekly Eurovision show as of early March.

USA 🇺🇸

Christer Bjorkman revealed that US Eurovision will include participation by States and the format will be finalised by the end of summer 2020 aiming to take place in 2021. Asian Eurovision seems to have died due to political reasons, mainly.

SLOVENIA 🇸🇮 RTVSLO announced the ten participants for EMA 2020. Instant stand out is the name of Tinkara Kovc, who represented the country in 2014 Eurovision edition.

Ana Soklic – “Voda”

Bozidar Wolfdand Wolf – “Maybe Someday”

Gaja Prestor – “Verjamem vase”

Imset – “Femme Fatale”

INMATE – “The Salt”

Klara Jazbec – “Stop the world”

Lina Kuduzovic – “Man like u”

Manca Berlec – “Vecnost”

Simon Vadnjal – “Nisi sam”

Tinkara Kovac – “Forever”

LITHUANIA 🇱🇹

Lithuania has been continuously using the Eurovijizos marathon since 2010 to nominate the artist to represent it at the Eurovision Song Contest. So this year too, the Baltic rep at the 65th Eurovision competition in Rotterdam will be selected through this process. After six total shows, four qualifiers, one semifinal and the grand final, we will find out who will be the lucky one to seal his ticket to Rotterdam next May. The LRT has also released the names of the three presenters of the shows. They are Gabrielle Martirosian, Giedrius Masalskis and singer Ieva Zasimauskaitė, who represented the country in 2018 in Lisbon with the song “When we are old”. Not long ago, the dates of Eurovizijos Atranka 2020 were announced.

First Qualifier – January 11

Second Qualifier – January 18

Third Qualifier – January 25th

Fourth Qualifier – 1 February

Semifinal – February 8

Grand Final – February 15th

SERBIA 🇷🇸

Serbian broadcaster RTS has revealed that 90 entries have been submitted for Beovizija 2020, the show which will determine Serbia’s next Eurovision Song Contest entry. The number of submissions received is significantly more than last year.