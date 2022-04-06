About us

Who we are?

Dr. Muxue is one new brand in cashmere products industry, supported by the factory with many years OEM services experience for overseas famous brands.

When we talked with our customers overseas, they usually say the top branded scarves are expensive for most of people. Only few people can afford to buy luxurious scarves. So we are here now.

We can offer same quality product with affordable price for them. Now we have built up our designing team, quality checking team, sales team, service team for Dr. Muxue brand products.

About our factory

Our factory are located in Inner Mongolia, China. Inner Mongolia is the world’s largest cashmere production base and the world’s largest export port for cashmere products. DR.MUXUE cashmere scarf here is pure and popular with consumers.

The factory has 500 employees, including the R & D team, design team, and professional technicians. It covers an area of 50000 square meters, with more than 200 sets of advanced production equipment. The annual production capacity is 5 million scarves.

With many years of experience working for top brands, good connection with top brands are built up. From the cashmere selecting to cashmere products coming into market, we follow all internatioanl standards. We warmly welcome all our friends and customers to visit us.