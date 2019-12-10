HET GROTE SONGFESTIVALFEEST 2019 🇳🇱 Diva Dima Bilan withdraws from the show!

RUSSIA – Everything is set and ready for the historic HET GROTE SONGFESTIVALFEEST 2019 which will take place on December 15th and will be recorded for later on broadcast from various national and commercial broadcaster throughout Europe.

But unfortunately, drama can’t stay out of a Eurovision event. Guess who got the story? The www.oikotimes.com of course and it’s exclusive! Dima Bilan withdrew from the event. The discovery made by accident as we applied for an interview during our Amsterdam venture.

EVENT ORGANISERS

“Hi, unfortunately, we must inform you that Dima Bilan has broken the contract and will not attend the concert for two reasons: First, he because he wasn’t the only Russian artist in the show and second because his name was not sufficiently big in the poster.”

This shows not only the bad relation between Sergey Lazarev and Dima Bilan but also a potential wrong strategy since Bilan’s team keep spreading to various websites the info that CHANNEL ONE is reaching him for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, although most of us know that is not true.