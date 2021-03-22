Dip Powder Nails: They Last Longer Than Gels

Would you believe that a dentist invented acrylic powder? Well, I didn’t know that either, but it certainly is interesting. The dentist saw a patient with a broken nail and used the powder for filling cavities to repair it. But enough with the history lesson.

What are Dip Powder Nails?

Aren’t all nail polishes acrylics in some way? Well, yes. Hard nail gels, powders, dip nails, and liquid nails are all acrylics. The difference lies in the application method. They also differ in the physical form of the product.

Dip powder nails have bulkiness and strength drawn from acrylics. But unlike liquids that adhere to the nail using a liquid monomer, dip powder uses a nail resin or nail glue, as you may know, to stick onto your nail.

How Do You Apply Dip Powder?

The standard application process follows the steps listed below, according to https://futurenailstore.co.uk/…

1. Prepare the Nails

Preparing the nails before applying any coat on them is very important. You should remove any coats or layers that could cause unevenness, which can be rather unappealing to nail lovers.

To prepare your nails:

Clean your nails and remove all the dirt from your nail plate

Get the cuticles out of the way by pushing them back

Remove any dead skin around your nail

File your nail to remove any layers of remnant polish

Cut your nails to the desired length and file the edges

Clean your nails with water, or by using a wet wipe

2. Apply the Bonder

As we have mentioned before, dip powder will need an adhesive to stick to the nail plate. The bonder does that job. Apply a thin layer of the bonder to the nail plate

3. Apply Base and Powder

Apply a base coat on your nails the traditional way. Once the base coat is on, dip your nail into the powder tray.

Do this one nail at a time. You don’t want to keep applying a base coat, because they keep drying.

When you remove the nail from the powder, brush off the extra powder with a soft brush.

For more color intensity, you can repeat the above steps two or three times.

4. Apply a Topcoat

The last step to those beautiful nails is applying a topcoat. Use a sealant to preserve your nails for a longer time. The top coat acts as an activator that hardens and dries your nails for longevity. Also, the coat also adds a glistering look to your nails, making them shiny and glossy.

Advantages of Dip Powder Nails

From testimonials, dip powder nails have their perks. These include…

They are more robust, which means they are better at protecting your nails, especially if you are trying to grow them out.

They are thinner than gel and regular liquid acrylics

When you take care, you never damage your nails

You get a pigmented color while your nails remain thin

If you are allergic to liquid acrylics, then dip powder is a good alternative.

Drawbacks of Dip Powder Nails

The major drawback of the dip powder is that the application process could be messy. Also, the removal process is tedious and could end up damaging your nails.