Dental Cleanings Help to Protect Your Oral Health

Although a person may brush and floss at home, they can sometimes miss certain spots that become more vulnerable to decay. It is imperative individuals see the dentist at least twice a year for cleanings. With teeth cleaning services, individuals can rest assured their oral health is more likely to be protected.

Brushing and Flossing Are Essential

The foods a person eats can lead to tooth decay over time. Some foods are acidic against the teeth, and they can begin to cause microscopic erosions. If a person does not brush their teeth, plaque will begin to build up on the surface area of each tooth.

Eventually, plaque can begin to harden and cause tartar. Unfortunately, tartar is difficult to remove and can lead to decay. To prevent plaque and tartar buildup, individuals need to make sure they are brushing and flossing at least twice a day. Even with this care, Rincon Family Dentistry sees a lot of patients with tartar development, especially on the back molars, where teeth are hardest to reach with a toothbrush.

Why Are Teeth Cleanings So Important?

Teeth cleaning appointments are typically carried out twice a year, depending on the person’s oral health. Those with gum disease will sometimes require cleaning appointments more frequently. Seeing the dentist is an important part of good oral hygiene. The following offers information on the important benefits of having teeth cleaning services carried out twice a year.

During the cleaning procedure, harmful plaque and tartar can be removed from all surfaces, ensuring they will not cause harm to the teeth. Tartar is impossible to remove without the right tools. Leaving it in place could lead to tooth decay.

Another benefit of routine teeth cleaning service is the prevention of gum disease. Gum disease has been found to correlate with heart disease. Gum disease can also lead to tooth loss. Regular cleanings help to keep gum disease at bay.

During an appointment for teeth cleaning, an individual’s mouth is carefully screened for any signs of oral cancer. It is estimated one person dies of oral cancer each hour in America. Oral cancer is fully treatable when caught early.

What to Expect from Teeth Cleaning?

When a person gets their teeth cleaned, the hygienist first uses a special tool to remove any tartar. They then work to carefully clean all the surface areas of the teeth, including those that are difficult to reach. The patient’s teeth are then carefully flossed, and they are treated with a special Fluoride to help ensure their teeth are protected. With teeth cleaning appointments, individuals will ensure their teeth are healthy and strong.

Schedule a Teeth Cleaning Appointment

Those who need to have their teeth cleaned should schedule an appointment right away. Waiting too long could put their teeth in danger of developing decay. Teeth cleaning appointments should be carried out on people of all ages and should be done at least twice a year. Those who see their dentists often are less likely to develop tooth decay and gum disease, both of which can cause oral health issues.