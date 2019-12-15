December 15 New Releases ⭐️ Brand new music from Miki, Tijana Bogićević, Jamala, Sakis Rouvas, Donny Montell and more…

UKRAINE 🇺🇦

Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala returns with new music! This time in the form of an OST titled “Tsina Pravdy” (The Price of Truth). Mr Jones, or The Price of Truth as the movie is titled in Ukraine, tells the story of Welsh journalist Gareth Jones who travels to the Soviet Union in 1933. Jones uncovers many unpleasant truths on his visit, as he ends up discovering the Ukrainian genocide (Holodomor).

SPAIN 🇪🇸

This week Spains 2019 representative, Miki, released the music video for his new single off his debut album “Amuza” called “Coral Del Arrecife” (eng.: Coral Reef). The song is featuring Sofía Ellar, a famous 26-year-old Spanish singer/songwriter born in London but living in Madrid!

SERBIA 🇷🇸

Tijana Bogićević represented Serbia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song “In Too Deep” but failed to qualify to the final. Bogićević was previously a backing vocalist for Nina at the Eurovision Song Contest 2011. She also competed to represent Serbia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2009 through Beovizija 2009 but did not advance past the semi-final. Bogićević first achieved major recognition in Serbia in 2013, after the release of her single “Čudo”. The following year she released a duet with Aleksa Jelić, “Još jednom”. Bogićević currently resides in the United States. She married Mark Robertson, the lead singer of the band Queen Of Hearts, in 2015.

LITHUANIA 🇱🇹

Donatas Montvydas, better known by his stage name Donny Montell, is a Lithuanian singer-songwriter who represented Lithuania at the Eurovision Song Contest 2012, held in Baku, Azerbaijan. He did so for a second time in 2016 when he represented his country in Stockholm, Sweden.

THE NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱

Glennis Grace has just dropped her latest single. “Empathy” is a call for… empathy, understanding and listening to each other. It’s a return to the English language for the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest entrant, who’s been focusing on Dutch music recently.

GREECE 🇬🇷

Sakis Rouvas returns more … “Sinful” than ever with a subversive song that will evoke emotion. The leading Greek star is expanding his repertoire with a new sound approach, a musical coupling of motifs that compose the most different he has released to date. The music of the single “Sinful” is signed by Kim Diamantopoulos and Levianth while the lyrics belong to KeepItPure, a group of talented people who give Sakis Rouvas their youthful, fresh and subversive look.