December 05 Daily Digest 🌍 MGP hosts announced, ESC 2020 team complete, NDR HOD changed, RTSH keeps FIK dates unchanged and more…

FINLAND 🇫🇮

Last month, two private commercial broadcasters left the European Broadcasting Union, the governing body in charge of all contests within the Eurovision brand (ESC, JESC, EYD, etc.). This raises the number of broadcasters leaving the EBU in 2019 to three after Spanish broadcaster COPE left earlier this August. Finnish commercial broadcaster MTV3 (formally TV3) was the first of these two to leave. The private broadcaster was bought out by a Swedish telecommunications company in 2018. After the buyout was approved by the European Commission in October, MTV3 officially withdrew. MTV3 had been a member of the EBU since 1957 but had no direct connections to any Eurovision affiliated events. Soon after, Swedish broadcaster TV4 withdrew their membership as well. TV4 joined the EBU in 2004 and competed in Eurovision adjacent events in the 2000s.

HUNGARY 🇭🇺

Speaking to RTL, 2011 Hungarian entrant Kati Wolf spoke about her country’s withdrawal from Eurovision 2020:

“I gained lots of new fans thanks to Eurovision. Ever since competing in 2011 I have been travelling and performing all around Europe, and I think that we should go, perform, and not just sit at home.”

ALBANIA 🇦🇱

Following the devastating earthquakes that hit the Balkan nation in November, the national broadcaster RTSH looks set to announce the move of Festivali i Këngës from the previous Christmas-time dates to the new dates of January 22nd, 23rd and 25th, just over a month later than originally planned. Of course, in such times of adversity, more important measures take priority. In an official statement though RTSH announced that no date change will apply and the shows will go on as they are.

EUROVISION 2020 🇳🇱

In today’s announcement, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Media, Arie Slob, said that the Dutch government would be given 12.4m euros to hold the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam in May. The money was accepted by the ministry at the request of the Dutch public broadcaster NPO, one of the country’s three public channels, which will contribute to the production of the tender.

EUROVISION 2020 🇳🇱

The Netherlands is going Dutch for Eurovision 2020! Preparations are in full swing in Rotterdam for the upcoming Eurovision edition. The 2020 Eurovision Creative team is complete!

Eric van Tijn– Musical Director

Gerald van Windt – Choreographer

Natasja Lammers– Choreographer

Gerben Bakker-Head of Show

Twan van Nieuwenhuijzen–Head of Contest

Marnix Kaart– Show Director

Marc Pos– Show Director

GERMANY 🇩🇪

A series of changes to the Head of Delegations in the Eurovision Song Contest, with Germany taking the lead. The country’s public television journalist Alexandra Wolfslast has been in charge of the German mission chief since December 1st. Alexandra Wolfslast will succeed Christoph Pellander, who has quit his job on German public television. Pellander was Germany’s leader in the last two competitions, leading his country to a fourth and penultimate position.

SPAIN 🇪🇸

The winner of the Eurovision 2019 song contest Duncan Laurence is in Spain these days as part of the promotion of his new album Love Don’t Hate It. In an interview with reporters present, Duncan Laurence, among others, offered to write a song for Blas Cantó, the artist who will represent Spain at the upcoming competition in the Netherlands.

ITALY 🇮🇹

According to local press Lady Gaga refused RAI’s proposal for attending and performing at SANREMO FESTIVAL 2020, due to busy schedule.

NORWAY 🇳🇴

This morning, NRK just announced that Ingrid Gjessing Linhave, Ronny Brede Aase and the veteran Kåre Magnus Berghwill have the honour of hosting the biggest MGP ever held in Norway! Ingrid is new to this concept, but Ronny has previously been a part of the jury at the Eurovision Preview shows.