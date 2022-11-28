Debunking Common Myths and Misconceptions About CBD Oil

Wouldn’t it be a shame if there was a product out there that could alleviate symptoms that had impacted your life for years, but that you avoided due to a few misconceptions? Sadly, that’s sometimes the case with pure CBD oil.

In this article, we hope to debunk those misconceptions so that you can make decisions about CBD oil based on facts not hearsay. CBD oil may not be the magic cure for everyone experiencing chronic pain, anxiety, symptoms related to cancer and numerous other ailments, but it has been proven to work for many people who suffer from those conditions.

With that in mind, here are a few common misconceptions about CBD oil that we’re here to debunk.

5 Common Myths About CBD Oil

Doesn’t CBD oil get you high?

Nope. Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, does originate from cannabis plants and, indisputably, cannabis can get you high. However, as long as the CBD oil is extracted from the hemp variety of the plant, there is no psychoactive effect.

That’s not necessarily true of all CBD oil. Some suppliers sell full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oil, which can contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the psychoactive compound that creates the sensation of being ‘high’.

If you want to stay well away from the psychoactive effects, go with a regulated supplier of CBD isolate, like Good Hemp. That will ensure the oil is free from THC, terpenes and toxins.

CBD oil will show up on a drug test

Not true. The production of CBD oil for human consumption is tightly regulated to ensure that it contains very negligible or no traces of THC at all. THC is the compound that would show up on a drug test. That means, even if you’re a regular user of CBD oil, as long as you stick to CBD isolate, it will not show up on any type of drug screening.

To avoid any problems, make sure you always buy your CBD oil from a regulated supplier – again, like Good Hemp – as some unregulated providers can sell products that contain as much as 5% THC.

The higher the dosage, the better the result

Not so much. The maximum daily dose rate for CBD oil is 70mgs and no further health benefits are likely to be experienced by exceeding that dose.

For many people, less is more when it comes to using CBD oil. They get the most benefit by microdosing, which involves taking a very small amount of CBD oil several times a day. This can be a great choice for newer users who are gauging their sensitivity to CBD. It can also be an effective way to tailor your dosage to match your lifestyle, symptoms and the condition(s) you’re suffering from.

CBD oil is the same as hemp oil

Another misconception. CBD oil and hemp oil are separate products that are made in different ways.

CBD oil is made by extracting the CBD compound from the leaves, flowers and stalk of the hemp plant, according to ZMarkstheSpot. Hemp oil is made by cold-pressing hemp seeds to produce an omega-rich oil that is commonly used in cooking. Importantly, it does not contain cannabidiol.

While hemp oil does have certain health benefits, such as improving heart health and boosting circulation, it does not have the pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory and mood-regulating qualities of CBD oil.

It’s illegal to buy CBD oil in the UK

That is categorically not true. CBD isolate is not controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Regulations (MDR) act of 1971 or 2001, so there’s absolutely no risk of the police breaking down your door at 3am (unless you have something else stashed away!).

However, it is illegal to buy CBD oil that contains controlled substances such as THC. That’s why you should always stick to the non-psychoactive, regulated and, most importantly, lawful CBD isolate.

Could It Work for You?

So there you have it. A few truths about CBD oil so you can make up your own mind. You can buy it online from regulated sources safely and give it a try without having to worry about non-existent risks.