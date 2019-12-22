Israel 2020 🇮🇱 Current standings in The Next Star and the future of national selection

ISRAEL – With the auditions round now having been completed, shortlisting has commenced for HaKokhav Haba L’Eurovizion 2020. The shortlisting round sees all of the acts who qualified from the auditions perform again with only the judges voting, an act must receive 100% from the jury to qualify, or be saved by the presenters. Asaf Amdursky, Keren Peles, Shiri Maimon (Israel 2005) and Static & Ben-El Tavori all return as judges. Harel Skaat (Israel 2010) has left the show and will be replaced by Mizrahi singer Itay Levy. The artists who qualified for the next round were:

QUALIFIERS

Lali Jolishkin – 100%

Ella-Lee Lahav – 100%

Or Amrami-Brockman – 100%

Gaya Shaki – 80% – Saved

Ohad Shragai – 60% – Saved

GOING DIGITAL

A few days ago we informed you that the state broadcaster, KAN, will take over the election of Israel’s envoy from 2021. This year the selection is made via the HaKokhav HaBa show (The Next Star) hosted by Keshet 12’s private channel.

According to the Globes website, a model similar to the Czech one will follow, where the representative is digitally selected by the public. For Israel, this will be done through Digital First controlled by KAN.

KAN’s digital section will invite interested artists to submit a high-quality video presenting their song. This process will be supported by PR initiatives. In the first phase, it is estimated that hundreds of videos will be sent.

The public will take on the role of voting and limiting the number to a few dozen. In the second phase, a panel of professionals will select a smaller number of songs. In the third phase, it is estimated that there will be a series of broadcasts (apparently semi-final and final) broadcast by KAN 11.

It is estimated that KAN will launch a competition for production companies that will propose the exact format of this television program. More details, of course, will be given in the future.