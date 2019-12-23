Croatia 2020 🇭🇷 HRT announce the DORA finalists

CROATIA – HRT is organising the 2020 edition of DORA which will take place on February 29. The winner will be decided by jury and public voting. Today the national broadcaster announced the 16 selected finalists for the show. One of the acts will get the ticket for Rotterdam.

In the list, we find familiar names. Goran Karan has already represented Croatia in Eurovision back in 2000 with “Kada zaspu andjeli”, and finished in 9th place.

Lorena Bućan is back again after finishing in second place in the previous edition, with “Tower Of Babylon”, as well as Bojan Jambrošić who’s entry “Vrijeme predaje” (in a duet with Danijela Pintarić) finished in 9th place.

Damir Kedžo was one of the participants of Croatia’s Pop Idol-like Eurovision selection back in 2011, and he also won the local version of the TV Show “Your Face Sounds Familiar”.

Indira is one of the biggest stars to compete in Dora 2020, as she has been active on the Croatian music scene for over 20 years, including as the lead singer of the band Colonia – who are also going to compete but with their new lead singer.

THE PARTICIPANTS

Marin Jurić Čivro – Naivno

Elis Lovrić – Jušto

Goran Karan – My legacy is love withdrawn

Edi Abazi – Coming home

Mia Negovetić – When it Comes to You

Colonia – Zidina

Zdenka Kovačićek – Love, Love, Love

Lorenzo feat Dino Purić & Reper iz sobe – Vrati se iz Irske

Jure Brkljača – Hajde nazovi me!

Damir Kedžo – Divlji vjetre

Lorena Bućan – Drowning

Alen Vitasović & B. Matija Čerina – Da se ne zatare

Aklea Neon – Zovi ju mama

Indira – You Will Never Break My Heart

Nikola Marjanović – Let’s forgive

Đana – One

Bojan Jambrošić – Više od riječi

BACK UP CHOICES

Marcela Orosi – Let me Break Your Heart

Dino Petrić – Što si meni ti

Singrlice – Zavičaj

HRT, Croatia’s national broadcaster, announced the names of the 16 participants of Dora 2020 – their national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest. Only a couple of hours later, there is a change in the line-up, as Goran Karan (who already represented Croatia in Eurovision 2000) decided to withdraw from the competition. Goran Karan made the following statement:

“The song “My Legacy Is Love” in the form it was sent to Dora differs significantly from the lyrics, music, arrangement and length from what I played in my concert in Visoko in Bosnia & Herzegovina. So in order to eliminate all possible misinterpretations, I decided to withdraw the song “My Legacy Is Love” from Dora. This way I want to close the space for any controversy and side effects, because, as the lyrics of that song say – my legacy is – love.”