Cheap International Calls: What Are The Best Options?

Have loved ones living overseas that you’re keen to stay in touch with? Or maybe you’re looking to study or travel overseas and are in the market for finding these best solutions for making cheap international calls.

Not to worry, in this article I’ll show you my top 3 go to options when it comes to making cheap international calls!

#1: Calling Apps

It may surprise you that my favourite method isn’t actually the free option – the reason being is that both you and the person you’re talking to need a solid internet connection but calling apps do not require the person you’re calling to have an internet connect at all.

Calling apps that have a paid option to call are my favourite option because they offer the best of both worlds in terms of free voice and video calling over VoIP but more importantly some of them actually offer incredibly cheap international calling rates similar to using an international calling card.

Yes, Skype offers a paid calling option but it’s expensive compared to a calling app like Yabb Messenger for example.

Pros

You can call both landlines and mobiles

Better call quality since it uses phone lines

Super cheap international calling rates

Has VoIP option as well so you can make free calls

Cons

It’s not free

#2: VoIP Calling

The internet really changed the game in terms of bringing the global community together and making communication incredibly accessible and of course free.

While free is great, free always comes at a cost and this comes in the form of choppy conversations and poor audio.

This is not so much of a problem in highly developed countries but if you’re talking to people outside of these regions then it can be a frustrating experience.

Pros

It’s free

Very easy to use

Cons

Both sides need to have a solid internet connection

Need to have both sides on the same app

One VOIP provider we recommend is Procall (official website)

#3: International Phone Cards

If you’ve been around for a few decades then you’ll be aware of international calling cards.

These can be either physical (purchased from a newsagent) or purchased online and offer incredibly cheap international calls similar to the rates of the calling apps mentioned earlier.

Unlike our first two options where you select the person you’d like to call and then simply tap on their name to call them calling cards require a few more steps.

Step 1: Call the local access number

Step 2: Enter a unique PIN

Step 3: Dial the international number of the person you wish to call

Finding the right calling card can be tricky so here are somethings to look out for when purchasing one of these products.

Check for junk fees (admin and monthly maintenance costs)

Make sure there is a customer service number

Check the calling rates per minute including billing increments

Check for special fees (connection fees, disconnection fees, etc.)

Expiration dates

Is it rechargeable?

Pros

Great for making cheap international calls

you can purchase one online and get an email with your PIN instantly

Easily found in any country

Simple to use once you get used to them

Cons