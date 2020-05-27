Cardillo Gluteal Reshaping – The GLHAM Program

Women’s Desire

Every female wants a posterior backside with shapely gluteals that allows them to wear jeans or a bikini, making them feel fit and sexy. The shape of females gluteals change with age, as does the rest of the body. In particular, as women get older, their buttocks lose their perkiness becoming flatter, fatter and wider. The roundness and definition disappears. Most women do not understand why their buttocks lose their youthful shape as they get older. This situation is more evident with females who are not gym goers and do not exercise at all, those that exercise improperly, and more so with women who do not weight train. The muscle tone and shape loss can in part also be attributed to hormonal changes in the health of the person and specifically the decrease in testosterone. Regardless of the reasons for posterior decline, the good news is that it is possible to reshape the total backside area with proper, effective weight training as I advocate in my(premier) HIT3 workout methods.

Glute Genetics

Genetically women inherit from their parents their body shape. Including the shape of their backside. Some women are born with wider hips and flat buttocks. Others are born with narrower hips and perkier, rounder gluteals. Whether you have narrow hips or wide hips, this affects the aesthetic look of your gluteals. Wider hips gives you a wider, flatter butt. Narrow hips naturally allow for a narrower backside. Of significance is the degree of inherited distribution of fat deposits, which is also a factor in the shape of female buttocks.

Some fitness experts will tell you that the shape of your buttocks is impossible to change and not within your control. I disagree with this thinking, because I believe that most “workout experts” do not understand how to affect aesthetic change in females with different body types. Regardless of what shape of buttocks you were born with, there are many improvements that you can make with proper exercise and effort.

Achievable Results

To achieve shapely, aesthetically pleasing gluteals, we need to understand 5 fundamentals:

The anatomy of the gluteal area.

There are over 7.8 billion people on this earth. With slightly more than 50% being females. That means that there are 3.9 billion different shapes of gluteals. However, what is common is that they all have the same functional muscle structures, as such, the muscles all work the same way and can therefore be improved on ALL females! There is absolutely no reason why any female cannot improve their backside!

Hereditary Fat Distribution and Body Fat%

Regardless if you were born with perfect female features such as, round gluteals, medium sized hips, flat stomach, small waist, shapely thighs and athletic looking hamstrings, “but” you have too much body fat, those genetic features will be camouflaged because of the excess body fat. In the alternative, if you were born with flat gluteals, white hips, bulging stomach, thick waist, unshapely thighs and minimal hamstrings, yet you were lean with low body fat your body would look far better than a genetically gifted overweight female I described above. The “bottom line” is that in order to have a shapely pleasing backside you have to have minimal body fat. What is minimal body fat? For females no more than 12%. This percentage will ensure that you have a lien base to start from in your quest to develop glorious gluteals. When developing a program for a female, the first consideration is reducing body fat to a minimum. This is all achieved through proper nutrition. My Cardillo SHREDDED NUTRITION DIET easily allows a female to lose 1 to 2 pounds of fat each week. When we start a gluteal reshaping program, as the gluteal and surrounding muscles improve, with the body fat slowly reducing, the result is quite dramatic.

Total Approach.

When I develop an gluteal exercise program for a female, I don’t just formulate a program to work the 2 main gluteal muscles, the Gluteus Maximus and Gluteus Medius , I also deal with the adjoining muscle structures that tie in to the Gluteals. Such as the lower lumbar, the hips, the pierformis, the hamstrings, the adductors, the abductors, and the quadriceps. Without dealing with and improving the surrounding muscles, you cannot achieve the aesthetic balance to create a beautiful backside.

Ineffective Exercise

The gluteal, hamstrings, upper thigh, and lower lumbar muscles are the strongest muscles in our body. They cannot be properly worked with repetitive non resistance exercises such as leg kickbacks or side left side leg using bands. Aerobics are another form of exercise are very ineffective and developing any appreciable shape and size in the Gluteal area.

In many gyms today people are doing hours of steady state cardio which will do very little to stimulate growth in the muscles of your backside. In fact you hardly ever see any aerobics participant with extremely well developed hamstrings, gluteals or hips. The gluteals and surrounding muscles must be worked no different than a bicep or back or shoulder muscles. With targeted exercises where weight resistance can be increased as the muscles get stronger.

When gluteals, hamstrings and hips are developed properly, the finished look makes an aesthetic statement. No different then a lean male with muscular arms wearing a form fitting T-shirt.

Effective Exercise

An effective Gluteal program should be comprised of exercises that directly target each area of the Gluteal and tie in muscles. Each muscle must be trained in a hi-intensity (Cardillo HIT3) fashion, with enough resistance, in order to cause muscular contraction and stimulate hypertrophy. Regardless of how hard a female or even a male trains their gluteals, hamstrings or hips, the fact of the matter is only one in one billion will over develop these areas. It is simply not possible physiologically to over develop the Gluteal muscles or tie in lower back and hip muscles. The only time you’ll see enlarged overdevelop looking gluteals is when someone has developed good Gluteal size and then for whatever reason decides to gain a bunch of weight and fat cells that hereditarily are in that area gets larger and now the whole Gluteal, upper thigh area and hips get thick and heavy looking. That is not the result of exercise, that is the result of gaining fat over top of an otherwise aesthetically pleasing back side.

THE GLHAM PROGRAM

The Most effective posterior backside program that I have developed, I call the GLHAM program. It is made up of specialized exercises performed on the best scientific equipment that target the nine individual muscles of the Gluteal area and adjoining muscles. Working each muscle in this manner stimulates the muscle to contract which causes firmness and hypertrophy.

Each exercise is performed for one set of 12 repetitions with a weight that efficient to barely complete the 11th and 12th repetition. The first 8 repetitions should be comfortable to complete however the last 4 repetitions should be very challenging. The goal is that when 12 repetitions can be performed with a certain weight, in the next workout the weight should be increased by 10 pounds, in order to cause the muscle to work harder. This process of progressive resistance is what will continue to stimulate Hypertrophy.

At the completion of each exercise you must move the next exercise without any break whatsoever, you should not rest more than 15 seconds from one machine to the other. Any more rest than 15 seconds will allow the muscles to recuperate making the program less effective. This GLHAM workout must be performed in a HIT3 fashion and should take no more than 12 to 15 minutes to complete.

45 Degree Hyperextensions

PURPOSE: This exercise is the premier way to completely warm up the complete backside area by thoroughly stretching to hamstrings, lower lumbar, and gluteals.

PRIMARY MUSCLES AFFECTED:

hamstrings (#5),

lower lumbar (#9),

Sacrum V zone (#7)

Gluteus Maximus (#1).

WORKOUT FORM: The proper form for doing this exercise is by keeping the hands clasped behind your head and going as deep as low as possible. Stopping at the bottom position for one second and rising to the top and holding the contracted position for a count of 2 seconds.

REPETITIONS: This exercise should be performed to muscular failure. It is important to track every workouts performance with a goal in mind to surpass the previous workouts’ performance or the personal best. Building up to over 30 repetitions.

STIFF LEG DEADLIFT

PURPOSE. To work the lower lumbar tie-in to the upper gluteals and the hamstrings tie-in to the lower Gluteal area.

PRIMARY MUSCLES AFFECTED:

Erector Spinae (#9).

Sacrum Vzone (#7)

Gluteus Medius (#2)

Gluteus Maximus (#1)

Hamstrings (#5)

WORKOUT FORM: The exercise is performed by standing on a 10 inch platform, with legs stiff, stretching down with the barbell in your hands so that your hands actually touch your toes with the barbell. This activates the deep Hamstring muscles that tie into the Gluteus Maximus and Gluteus Medius. As you rise up to complete the exercise, at the three-quarter completion point, the Gluteus Maximus come under incredible pressure. This is a movement that works the entire backside muscles of the Gluteal area.

REPETITIONS: The set should be taken to complete failure for a minimum of 12 repetitions. This is a tremendous exercise. The weight should be increased when 12 repetitions have been safely and comfortably performed.

GLUTEAL MACHINE KICKBACKS

PURPOSE: This exercise is performed on a Life Fitness Gluteal machine. It targets the main Gluteus Maximus muscle and also the Gluteus Medius muscle.

PRIMARY MUSCLES AFFECTED:

Gluteus Maximus (#1)

Gluteus Medius (#2)

Hamstrings (#5).

Sacrum Vzone (#7)

WORKOUT FORM: This exercise is performed one leg at a time. Each repetition should be performed slow and deliberate with the power of the Gluteus muscle and not with the help of the quadriceps muscle. As you perform the backward extension you will experience a full Gluteal contraction. The contraction should be held for 3 seconds for maximum benefit.

REPETITIONS: A total of 12 repetitions should be completed for each leg. The goal is to increase the weight weight by 10 pounds when 12 repetitions have been completed.

NAUTILIS HIP THRUSTS

PURPOSE: This exercise is performed on a Nautilus Hip Thrust machine and isolates the Gluteals from the posterior side.

PRIMARY MUSCLES AFFECTED:

Gluteus Maximus (#1)

Gluteus Medius (#2)

Hamstrings (#5)

WORKOUT FORM: By strapping the belt across the lower waist area you can perform the movement very comfortably and focus on contracting the gluteus muscles as you rise to the top. It is important to go down as deep as possible before starting the upward motion. At the top of the exercise, (the contraction point) you must hold this position for a count of 3 seconds. This will thoroughly ensure that the Gluteal muscles are activated.

REPETITIONS: As in previous exercises, 12 repetitions should be performed to muscular failure. The most benefit is attained on this is exercise as you use heavier weights.

HIP AND BACK

PURPOSE: This exercise is performed on the Nautilus Hip and Back machine, which isolates the Gluteals from the posterior. This is a machine is one of the premier gluteal and hamstrings tie-in isolation machines ever manufactured. It is a machine that provides the greatest range of movement. Activating the whole Gluteal muscle.

PRIMARY MUSCLES AFFECTED:

Gluteus Maximus (#1)

Gluteus Medius (#2)

Hamstrings (#5).

Vastus Lateralis (#3)

WORKOUT FORM: The exercise should be performed by getting into the machine with the back of your knees on the roller pad. To achieve maximum stretch the roller pad should be moved as far back as your stretching ability will allow. From this starting position the legs will be thrust out and down until they straightened and perpendicular to the floor. At the end of the movement, which is the contracted position, there needs to be a 3 second by contracting the gluteals for maximum benefit. REPETITIONS. One set, with 12 repetitions as a goal should be performed.

REVERSE HYPEREXTENSIONS

PURPOSE: This is a great posterior gluteal isolation exercise.

PRIMARY MUSCLES AFFECTED:

Gluteus Maximus (#1)

Gluteus Medius (#2)

Sacrum Vzone (#7)

Erectors Spinae (#9).

WORKOUT FORM: The exercise is performed on a Atlantis Reverse Hyper machine, with the legs in a straight position, putting the emphasis only on the gluteus Maximus area. If one is not available at your gym, the exercise can be performed on a high bench that allows you to hang over allowing you to lift the legs backwards as high as possible.

REPETITIONS: A goal of 12 repetitions should be completed to muscular failure.

GLUTENATOR

PURPOSE: This is a unique new machine that isolates the Gluteal area from the lateral side.

PRIMARY MUSCLES AFFECTED :

Lliotibial band (#4)

Vastus Lateralis (#3)

Gluteus Maximus (#1)

Gluteus Medius (#2)

WORKOUT FORM: Sitting inside the machine, with a seat belt on to maintain positioning, the outer side of knees are pushed out as far as possible. This forces the gluteals to contract. The contraction should be held for 3 seconds for maximum benefit.

REPETITIONS: 12 repetitions, to failure should be performed on this exercise.

ABDUCTOR

PURPOSE: This exercise is performed on a Cibex Abductor machine which targets the lateral side of the thighs and the hip area.

PRIMARY MUSCLES AFFECTED:

Lliotibial Itband (#4)

Vastus Lateralis (#3)

Gluteus Medius (#2)

WORKOUT FORM: This exercise should be performed in a slow fashion. As the legs spread out as far as possible causing the lateral muscles along the outer thigh to contract. The contraction should be held for a 3 second hold.

REPETITIONS: One set of 12 repetitions should be performed to muscular failure.

ADDUCTOR

PURPOSE: This exercise should be performed on a Cibex Adductor machine which targets the inner thigh Adductor muscles.

PRIMARY MUSCLES AFFECTED:

Adductor Magnus (#6)

Gluteus Maximus (#1)

WORKOUT FORM: This exercise should be performed with as much outer stretch as possible during the extension of the movement and the inner contraction should be held for 3 seconds.

REPETITIONS: One set of 12 repetitions should be completed to muscular failure.

Muscular Failure

To achieve the best results from this GLHAM program, each exercise must be performed to total muscular failure as per my HIT3 protocol. Each workout should be more demanding than the previous workout. By ether doing more repetitions with the weight being used, or increasing the weight (the next workout) when 12 repetitions are completed. Progressively increasing the resistance is key to Hypertrophy.

Tracking Progress

To improve performance every workout, it is imperative that the repetitions completed on each exercise is recorded in a workout journal after each exercise. This will ensures accurate record keeping and providing motivation for each workout.

Workout Frequency

Gluteals should only be worked once per week, as per my HIT3 protocol. More than one Gluteal workout per week means that your first workout was not performed with enough intensity. This will result in overtraining. For more information on causes of overtraining, see some of the articles that I’ve written on the subject. After the 9 GLHAM exercises have been completed, the hamstrings should be exercised next. After hamstrings the quadricep muscle should be worked to complete the lower body work out.

Proper Contractions

Unless you are vigorously contracting the Gluteal muscles in the same manner as if you were doing bicep curls for your biceps, there will not be any Gluteal growth or reshaping whatsoever. The Gluteal is a meaty muscle that has a range of movement which allows it to contract. When the Gluteal muscles contract it is definitely a feeling no different then a bicep contracting. After several workouts on my program, you will start to feel the mind to muscle connection as you complete each Gluteal contraction. Direct exercise will stimulate the gluteal muscles and surrounding tie-in structures to contract, which is key to the development of the entire backside area.

EXPECTED Results

The GLHAM program, when followed properly, using my Cardillo HIT3 Hi-Intensity workout methods produces significant results very quickly. Within 8 weeks the Gluteal area will start to take on a more muscular and fuller look. As the body fat in this area reduces, the Gluteal development will become more evident. Following this program for a minimum of 6 months will completely reshape your Gluteal area.