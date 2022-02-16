Best Movie Adaptations of Famous Books

It gets super annoying when you want to read so many books yet can’t always read them because it is humanly not possible to read all the books in one lifetime. In order to learn about maximum books and their stories, there are movie adaptations of famous books that are just as good as the books themselves. While we could not cover all of the movies based on famous books, the movies we discuss below are some of the best movie adaptations.

So, read along and watch your favorite movie now.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Based on Harper Lee’s novel, To Kill a Mockingbird is a movie that is set in the rural small town of Maycomb Alabama during the early 1930s. The story discusses an investigation of a false rape accusation case against a black man Tom Robinson. He is falsely accused by a white woman, and the justice system naturally tends to agree with her because of the narrative around black people.

In such a case, Tom’s lawyer steps in, and goes to great lengths to save and defend his client. The lawyer has a history of defending black people that are falsely accused, and gets several life threats because of it. The movie is a great adaptation and discusses a sensitive topic very beautifully.

Little Women

Little Women is a novel written by Louisa May Alcott and is a story about the four March sisters, set in the time of the Civil War. The protagonist Jo is a writer who sells her writing to earn money, while her sister Amy studies painting in Paris, and the oldest sister Meg is married to a school teacher.

The most introverted and shy sister of all Beth contracts an illness which eventually brings the March sisters together. The movie has pretty much done justice to the book by portraying the story and emotions of the book beautifully.

A Walk to Remember

A Walk to Remember is an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ novel. The story revolves around two high school kids Jamie Sullivan and Landon Carter. When Landon gets in trouble, he is assigned community service, which is to participate in a play. During the play, he takes training from the reverend’s daughter Jamie Sullivan and eventually falls in love with her.

When Landon finds out the truth about Jamie, he does everything to make his love happy and understands the true meaning of love spending time with her. The movie is a beautiful adaptation and the actors have done complete justice to their roles.

Emma

Emma is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel. Set in Highbury England in the 19th century, the girl Emma Woodhouse is an overconfident matchmaker, who loves making pairs out of people. While she sets up her friend with a man, things take a bad turn after several mishaps. Jealousy sets in, and Emma finds her heartbroken. The movie has several modern, and Victorian adaptations, the most accurate and newest being launched in 2020.

The movie is worth watching with all the Victorian setting and great HD print, it is a must-watch. . So, if you haven’t watched this film yet, we suggest watching it right now. For good TV service, we suggest getting Spectrum Silver package. It allows you to watch on-demand content, as well as live TV, with 175+ HD channels you get all of your favorite movies in one place.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump is a real-life story, and the novel is written by Winston Groom. The story revolves around Forrest, who is a man with a low IQ, has never been ungrateful and always gets his way out of difficult situations. While he learns from his mother how to live, Forrest deeply misses his childhood love Jenny, and wishes to get reunited with her, but life has its own plans. The movie is a beautiful adaptation, and it teaches us hope, and gratitude.

Les Miserables

Set in 1832 Paris, Les Miserables is the adaptation of a novel by the French novelist Victor Hugo. Les Miserables revolves around the life of a prisoner Jean Valjean who breaks out of prison after 19 years and reestablishes himself from the stolen silver he has. Jean is a factory owner and mayor, who finds out a girl Cosette who is an orphan.

He adopts Cosette and finds a new life with her, but his captor Javert is still looking for him. The musical movie and book both are heart-shattering, and with the acting and emotions portrayed by Victor Hugo, Amanda Seyfried, and Anne Hathaway, the movie is one of a kind. It is our favorite adaptations because of the setting, musical direction, as well as the actors.

Sense and Sensibility

The adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, Sense and Sensibility is a story that revolves around young sisters whose father died, and their family finances are crippled. The young girls then move to a cottage in Devonshire after their father’s demise, and the older sisters Elinor and Marianne are whom the family depends on.

The two protagonists have to deal with the death of their father, new responsibilities, and fresh heartbreaks. The movie teaches us that love takes time. Besides, what makes the movie worth watching is Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet’s phenomenal acting.

A Clockwork Orange

A Clockwork Orange would be our favorite among the list. The movie is an adaptation of Anthony Burgess’s novel, and the story takes us through the two extremes of good and evil. When the young psychopathic is imprisoned for murder and rape, he is ready to do anything to get out of prison.

In order to get his sentence reduced, Alex volunteers for an experimental therapy conducted by the government that goes wrong. As the therapy goes wrong, Alex becomes a victim of his victims and is stuck in a lifetime cycle of torture. The movie teaches us a lot, and shows us two extremes in life.

1984

The adaptation of George Orwell’s novel, 1984 revolves around a fictional dystopian world where Winston Smith is sick of his world. Everywhere there are microphones, and every person of the state is being watched by the eye of the party. Big brother controls everything, even people’s thoughts, and in Oceana the people have to go by the rules of the party or they are never seen again.

Working for the party, Winston tries his best to maintain a secret journal with the truth in it, and finds out about Julia who also secretly despises the party. The two fall in love and go against Big Brother, as far as they can go. The book, as well as the movie, are worth watching or reading at least once in life.

The movies mentioned above are great adaptations of classic books and if you are someone who loves books and can’t always read them, this list is for you.