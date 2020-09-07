Are you a gaming enthusiast? Are you looking for the best gaming laptops? If yes, then please look no further as you have surely landed on the right page. Please keep reading and reveal the best model of Razer gaming laptops.

Needless to say, each of these gaming laptops is designed in such a way so that it will fulfill both your needs including work and play. Here are the three best-recommended options for you if you are searching for a well-designed, advanced, high-end, and truly capable gaming laptop.

Best Model of Razer Gaming Laptops – Reveal Three Options

i) Razer Blade 15: These particular models are integrated with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and they are really capable of offering you a completely lag-free and uncompromising performance. In addition to it, Razer Blade 15 models feature faster and superior graphics, all thanks to the built-in NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER cards. What’s more, the laptops are designed to offer you a stunning visual display. These gaming models feature a full HD OLED 4K display, along with 100% DCIP-3 color space. They come with the standard 15.6 inches display screen which is perfect for all types of gaming. Please note that Razer Blade 15 models are perfectly suitable for advanced, competitive, and high-FPS gaming.

ii) Razer Blade Stealth 13: These models are alternatively named as the world’s first gaming ultrabook. Compared to Razer Blade 15, these models feature a relatively shorter display i.e. 13.3 inches. Despite that, Razer Blade Stealth 13 is still capable enough to make your gaming experience as smooth and seamless as possible. These gaming models feature full HD display, 4K resolution, and touch screen options. Razer Blade Stealth 13 models are thin, lightweight, portable, and easy-to-carry. Speaking of the major features of these models — these ultrabooks have Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce FTX cards, retina shattering screen clarity, immersive audio quality, and much more too. All of these features are ideal for the best gaming experience.

iii) Razer Blade Pro 17: If you are looking for bigger screens and desktop quality gaming experience, then you can refer to these models. These gaming devices have a large 17.3 inches display screen. These models too have the most advanced version of windows 10, perfect for all types of advanced gaming. In addition to it, Razer Blade Pro 17 models are even combined with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards series. The overall graphics quality and performance are absolutely unquestionable. Another excellent feature of these laptops is Razer Chroma. This feature offers you customization options for your keyboard so that you can play around with various lighting and color effects.

With this, you have revealed the three best models available for Razer gaming laptops. Rest assured that each of these models has a sturdy design. These gaming laptops are ready to offer the best possible gaming experience. The key specifications for these models are already provided above. Based on your individual preference, please feel free to pick the right one for you!

