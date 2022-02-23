Best countries to visit in Eastern Europe

Czech Republic

A landlocked country in the Eastern Europe, Czech Republic is definitely worth paying a visit as it is screaming with rich culture and history, beautiful architectural heritage, and a long list of fun things to do.

Just like the French Republic or shortly known as France, Czech Republic also had adopted its shorter informal name, “Czechia,” in 2016. It is to make it easier for companies and sports teams to address the country’s name on clothing and products.

First on the list of places to visit is the historical Prague Castle (Pražský hrad – more info) in the national capital city, Prague. The castle used to be the residence of the past kings of Bohemia, a province of the Czech Republic, and is currently where the nation’s president stays.

You can also enjoy a relaxing stroll at the magnificent Charles Bridge (Karluv Most) where you can see some fine old statues and magnificent Gothic gates. Caves and rock cities like the Bohemian Switzerland National Park, Adršpach Rock City, or Punkevní Cave await you in Czech Republic so be sure to bring the most comfortable shoes with you.

Hungary

When talking about a relaxing stay in a European country, Hungary should always be at the top of the list. With its numerous thermal and spas, supplied by the 1,500 mineral springs, with 200 giving proven medicinal effects, you can never go wrong with this Eastern Europe country.

The capital city, Budapest, is one of the best reasons why Hungary is one of the best countries to stay. It houses the Széchenyi Baths and Pool, one of the most visited thermal spas in the country. The city is also regarded as one of the most photogenic places in the whole of Europe, so don’t forget to pack your cameras and check your Budapest travel guide as there are a lot of amazing places to visit and activities to do here.

Have a sight of Budapest’s striking beauty while taking a stroll in the magnificent Széchenyi Chain Bridge, or while taking a fine cruise in the famous Danube river. And for your gastronomic experience, a serving of Gulyás or goulash, Hungary’s national dish, is something you should not miss out on.

Russia/Russian Federation

Being the largest country in Europe, Asia, and even the world, Russia has so much to offer to its visitors.

The country boasts genius masterpieces of arts by world-renowned sculptors, painters, and architects. Evidence of this can be seen in the cities of Moscow, Kazan, and Saint Petersburg. An example is the St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, one of the most popular cultural symbols of Russia. It holds a significant part in the country’s heritage and is an official UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Another thing to look out for when in Russia is the amazing ballet and theatrical performances. For ballet, the Mariinsky is known to be the best ballet theatre in the country. Prepare to be stunned by its architecture and the fascinating classical and contemporary ballet performances it houses.

4. Poland

If you’re into admiring historical masterpieces made by well-known artists, Poland should definitely be on the top of your list. It is a historical country containing 14 of the most notable UNESCO world heritage sites as well as amazing natural corners that would surely capture your attention.

Officially called the Republic of Poland, it is divided into 16 administrative provinces called voivodeships. These provinces have their own notable landmarks but the popular ones are located at Warsaw, one of which being the Fryderyk Chopin Museum, in Southern Poland where the Lancut Castle can be found, and the Malbork Castle located at the northern parts of the country.

Poland also has a very rich history, some of the world’s most important historical events happened in its very soil. It is the country where the first sSavic people made settlements, this country also participated in World War 2 where Germany bombed it and was since called the Bombing of Wielun.

Nicolaus Copernicus, the world-renowned mathematician and astronomer also hailed from Poland. He is known for formulating a model of the universe that placed the sun at the center of the universe instead of the Earth.