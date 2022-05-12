Benefits of the Discovery Phase for Your Business

Developing any product requires taking many steps before it actually is released. One of the crucial stages in any software development project is the discovery phase. Unfortunately, many businesses still skip this stage, which leads to unsatisfactory results in development. By carrying out a successful discovery phase, you can secure yourself and guarantee the success of your product. Learn more at the link: https://agilie.com/en/blog/why-you-need-to-start-your-project-with-the-discovery-phase

About the Discovery Phase

Before discussing, why exactly a discovery stage is so important, let us find out, what is it exactly. A discovery phase is a stage that comes before software development for an application or a program, according to Fresh Code. This phase is held by an expert team, which includes defining business goals, visualizing the process, conducting tech analysis, etc. This stage is crucial for having a clear idea of what will be right for your project and how to execute it perfectly. Here are the activities included in the discovery stage:

· Business study – the discovery phase team has to evaluate your business to develop the best plan for the project;

· Interviewing business owners and employees – by talking to the people that work at the company and know it inside out it becomes possible to develop a thorough strategy;

· Looking through the business documentation – this will also help with understanding the company better and coming up with more efficient ideas;

· Thorough study – this stage involves three different stages actually. They include doing market research, evaluating competitors, as well as analyzing target audience;

· Researching similar cases – it is extremely beneficial to examine discovery phases held at some other companies;

· Thinking as a user – this stage will allow you to understand, what is better for the product from the consumer’s standpoint. After all, you are creating a product with your clients in mind. It is vital to develop a solution that will thoroughly satisfy all the needs of your customers;

· Developing a strategy – after all this research it is time to design a thorough strategy and stick to it to ensure smooth creation of the product.

Usually, a few different specialists are involved in the discovery stage. They are business analysts, designers, software architects, and PMs. Each of them is responsible for a certain part of the whole process, which requires their expertise. One of the successful examples of implementing a discovery phase is Kyivcity.travel, a useful service with guides for tourists and residents in Kyiv. After finishing the discovery phase, there is still a lot of work. It is necessary to create a model of the project, design it, write the code, test this product, and then finally release it.

In order to have a successful discovery phase, answer the following questions:

· Who is your competition and how to beat it?

· How to impress your target audience?

· Who is your target user?

· What should you have as a result?

· How should your software look?

· How to receive the most credible information for analysis?

· Who are the key business owners and shareholders?

These are only a few questions that have to be answered thoroughly in order to receive the most efficient results of your discovery stage.

Conclusion

While being often overlooked, the discovery phase is vital for successful software development. In addition, this phase should be carried out by professionals in order to receive the most efficient and thorough results.