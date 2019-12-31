December 31 Daily Digest 🌍 Belarus kicks off national selection, Supernova rumour mill, Israeli finalists announced and many more…

GREECE 🇬🇷

Stefania has submitted three songs to the Greek national broadcaster, ERT. The three songs were submitted to the broadcaster after the singer’s management organised a focus group. The focus group made up of journalists and musicians selected the three songs that have been shortlisted. Two of the three songs have been composed by Dimitris Kontopoulou and ARCADE, while the third is by an entirely Dutch team. According to members of the focus group, two of the three songs could bring Greece a strong result in Rotterdam. The three songs are described as Pop midtempo, Dance reggae, Ethnic pop banger.

ESTONIA 🇪🇪

Egert Milder’s “Georgia (On My Mind)” contains scenic vistas on the streets and in the mountains of the stunning Caucasus nation. But one particular scene has drawn more attention to this video than to others. On the version of the video on his YouTube channel, a girl is seen wearing a black shirt with the words: “20% of my country is occupied by Russia”. This political statement about Georgia and Russia could ruffle feathers, especially in Estonia. The Baltic country itself has a Russian minority of about 20%. The shirt on Egert’s YouTube channel differs from the one in the embedded video of ERR. The words are missing and only the outlines remain.

THE NETHERLANDS 🇳🇱

Dwight Dissels is rumoured to sing for the Netherlands at Eurovision 2020. The singer recently performed next to Eurovision 2020 Edsilia Rombley at the Trouw Kerstconcert 2019. They were welcomed on stage with an introduction that focused on their similarities — they both rose to fame through a singing competition and played roles in The Passion.

SAN MARINO 🇸🇲

The Head of Delegation, Alessandro Capicchioni referred to the fact that the EBU is pervasive in maintaining existing costs and competition fees. This is despite the fact that the costs and costs of participation have led some less prosperous countries – such as Bosnia & Herzegovina, Portugal, Bulgaria – to retire in the last decade. These obligations and strict requirements for the institution’s premises are two reasons why Capicchioni claims that the EBU is not particularly receptive to Andorra. On a government initiative, the Iberian Peninsula will soon return to our beloved competition. But it remains to be seen whether the EBU’s objections will be eased. However, the HoD in San Marino understands the significant cost and effort that every organising country has to make. Increasing the number of participants would mean increasing the costs of the event. That is why, according to Capicchioni, the EBU considers the number of 43 participating countries as ideal. The perfect number for a successful, competitive and affordable competition.

BELARUS 🇧🇾

While it took them some time to make the announcements, Belarus kicks off their national final. Those interested can submit their songs by January 17th. On January 27th there will be auditions and the 12 finalists will be selected. On March 6th the latest, the national final will take place.

LATVIA 🇱🇻

Supernova veteran Markus Riva has confirmed that he will be participating in Supernova 2020, while local press reports that Samanta Tina will compete with a song called ‘Still Breathing‘, a song which has already been released on her YouTube channel. Reportedly, both of the entries have been composed by Aminata, the singer who represented Latvia at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest.

ISRAEL 🇮🇱

The final shortlisting round of HaKokhav Haba L’Eurovizion 2020 has taken place, with twenty acts selected to go through to the duels. The duels round will see the twenty artists paired into duels. The artists will then perform, with the artist that receives the highest score from the jury progresses to the next round. The twenty artists who have made it through to the next round of the competition are:

Avihu Pinhasov Rhythm Club – 100%

Dana Lapidot – 100%

Dorel Saadon – 100%

Eden Alene – 100%

Eden Zohar Sivan – 60% – Saved

Ella-Lee Lahav – 100%

Gaya Shaki – 80% – Saved

HaTavlinim – 80% – Saved

Lali Kolishkin – 100%

Linoy Akale – 100%

Loai Ali – 80% – Saved

Moran Aharoni – 100%

Nathan Ktorza – 100%

Nicki Goldstein – 60% – Saved

Ohad Shragi – 60% – Saved

Omer Eliyahu – 80% – Saved

Oneg Israel – 60% – Saved

Or Amrami-Brockman – 100%

Or Eddie – 60% – Saved

Raviv Kaner – 100%