An Ultimate Guide to Video Editing and Necessary Accessories

Video editing is an interesting task that doesn’t have to be complicated, but you still need the right set of tools in your toolkit. You don’t need to have an expensive computer, but the latest one to efficiently do your video editing work. The high-end specification will allow you to edit the videos faster, giving them a professional look.

If you are looking to buy a new computer specially to perform video editing work, choose one with a massive hard drive and a larger memory. You might need to connect an external hard drive or a camcorder, so make sure you have the right connectors and ports integrated into your new system.

Apart from that, it’s important that you choose an upgradeable laptop or computer, in case you decide to add more hardware. If you don’t have any preference, Mac is good for beginners as it’s easy to use, while Windows desktops are easy to upgrade and are excellent for intermediate and professional video editors.

Video Editing Software

Choosing the right video editing software is a difficult task, and with the plethora of options available in the market, it becomes even more daunting. While selecting a video editing app, make sure to buy one with audio trim capabilities. To know more about audio trim, check out https://setapp.com/how-to/trim-video-and-trim-mp3-on-mac.

Video editing functions seem to be complicated at first; a trial version can make you well-acquainted with the tool, giving you enough time to understand the tools. Let’s have a look at the most utilized video editing software applications developed for different platforms.

VSDC Video Editor

Free video editing software is available for Windows 10, 8, 7, and Vista. You can also subscribe to the paid version of the tool to use its advanced editing features. Video export options include different formats for iPhone, Web, DVD, and PC.

VideoPad Video Editor

Video editing software is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices at no additional cost. Professional video editors can opt for the paid version of the applications for advanced video editing functionalities. It also allows adding music tracks to the video clip.

iMovie

iMovie is Apple’s native application that is shipped on all the latest Mac devices with advanced editing features. The application integrates photos, video, and music functionalities and is supported over iOS devices using companion apps.

Video Trimming Capabilities

As discussed above, audio is an integral part of a video editing task, so make sure that the video editing application you choose must allow trimming the clips. Trimming capabilities will also allow you to crop the audio files such as MP3 to make it appropriate to place them in the video. You can also use the audio clips to promote your brand on social media, such as preparing demos or creating tutorials.

Mac’s native GarageBand and QuickTime Player apps also enable you to trim the audio or record new audio clips in a few simple steps. You can also enhance the audio clip to make it ready to add to the video clip just instantly. Some video editing applications come integrated with audio trim features, so you don’t have to spend on buying an additional application.

Video Editing Accessories

When you are planning to start a new video editing project, take note of the free space that you have on your storage media. Make sure that your computer can save the heavy-load applications and file footage without influencing the overall performance. It can be interesting to know that 60 minutes of 1080i video footage consumes as high as 42 GB of storage space.

If your computer’s internal storage is not capable of storing a large volume of data, buying external storage media can be an ideal solution. Apart from the external storage, you might require purchasing several cables, a USB drive, a camera, and similar accessories. If you need to connect several devices at a single time, you might need a terminal with different connectors and ports.

Video Editing Tips for Beginners

Whether you are using macOS or a Windows system, there are tips and time savers that help you to improve your video editing skills significantly. Before you start a new video editing project, make sure your computer works at an optimal speed, and there are no performance lags.