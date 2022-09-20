Amazing Travel Destinations On A Budget

Travelling the world can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life, but it doesn’t have to bankrupt you. It’s entirely possible to see those places in magazines and on TV at an affordable price, but it will take some planning and some effort on your part. Here are some ideas to get you started on exploring the globe while sticking to your budget.

Europe

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to see Europe. Visit budget-friendly cities like Lisbon, and rent a car in Europe so you can visit more than one city. Venture into the Alps for spectacular views, or head south to enjoy the coastlines and beautiful beaches of Portugal. The amount of exploring you’ll be able to do is limitless, just remember that this is a continent. Pack some comfy shoes and enjoy your European adventure. Check out Lonely Planet’s Guide to Europe for tips on how to make your trip affordable. If you’re travelling by train, take advantage of Eurail passes.

North America

The United States has plenty of amazing places to explore and enjoy without breaking the bank. You can check out some of our favourite hidden gems in cities like Austin, Portland, Detroit and New Orleans. As you explore new areas you will get to experience local favourites in the food, art and entertainment scenes that many big-name cities lack.

South America

Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay offer travellers inexpensive but incredibly tasty meals, lush landscapes, and vibrant culture and language. Buenos Aires is the perfect example of this with many nice restaurants to choose from.

Dozens of eclectic bars line the streets and often become live music venues after hours in this lively city that is always in motion. Meanwhile tango dancers move through the streets nightly enrapturing spectators with their timeless elegance.

Australia

This land of winding rivers and sandy beaches is perfect for an unforgettable summer, says USNews. The Great Barrier Reef and the Sydney Harbour Bridge will keep you entertained all day, while the nighttime brings Aussie favourites like fish and chips.

No wonder Australia is consistently ranked as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. So with flights averaging just $1,000 roundtrip—and direct flights to Brisbane from NYC starting at just $730—now’s the time to book your ticket to Oz.

Asia

As the most populous and fastest-growing region in the world, Asia is sure to have you feeling curious. Many of the countries in this region offer a chance to experience new cultures and foods. The availability of budget airfare is vast, making it easy for visitors to hop around without breaking the bank. Here are some amazing destinations in Asia that will leave you with many fond memories and great experiences:



Among these top cities are Bangkok, Thailand (home to its famous floating markets), Hong Kong (with picturesque skyline), Tokyo (known for cherry blossoms), Seoul (which also has stunning architecture) and Singapore (reputed as one of the cleanest cities in Southeast Asia).