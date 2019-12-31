Italy 2020 🇮🇹 Amadeus reveals the 22 participants of Sanremo Festival

ITALY – A few days before the official announcement of the artists who will take part in the grand finale of the 70th Sanremo Festival, newspaper La Republicca unveils the list of names! The paradox of the story is that it’s not a leak, but Amadeus himself, presenter and artistic director of Sanremo 2020, reveals the names! Apparently with so many publications in recent days that were almost entirely true, keeping the names secret was meaningless.

The official announcement of the candidates at the Sanremo 2020, which will also feature Italy’s representative in Eurovision, will take place on January 6 during the special Italian lottery of the successful game I SOLITI IGNOTI.

Starting with the nomination of candidates at Sanremo 2020, we see two former Italian representatives in the competition. Specifically and as we already told you in our previous article, Francesco Gabbani who was the big favourite with Occidentali’s Karma in 2017 and Raphael Gualazzi who won second place in 2011 with Madness of Love will try to find themselves once again on the competition stage. Marco Masini, who was on the keys to Italy’s 1987 legend with Umberto Tozzi-Raf, Gente Di Mare, could also be added to those who have experience with Eurovision.

Rap music will be honoured at Sanremo 2020, as many representatives of the genre will be present. The winner of X-Factor 13, Anastasio, as well as Junior Cally and Achille Lauro, all popular among younger generation.

As in previous years, the presence of women will be small. Elodie will try again, as well as Elettra Lamborghini, who is rumoured to be joining a reggae track. Other female appearances will be those of Giordana Angi and Irene Grandi.

Alberto Urso and Riccardo Marcuzzo, also known as Riki, will be featured in Maria Filippi’s popular talent show AMICI.

The bands could not be missed. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari and Le Vibrazioni, both representatives of indie rock.

Among the names of the old guard will be the traditional Michele Zarrillo and Piero Pelù, the latter as opposed to the former, joining Sanremo for the first time, bringing his rock feel.

The only duo on the list are Bugo & Morgan. The cast is complemented by Diodato, Enrico Nigiotti and Paolo Jannacci.

THE PARTICIPANTS

Achille Lauro

Anastasio

Alberto Urso

Morgan’s Bugo

Diodato

Elettra Lamborghini

Elodie

Enrico Nigiotti

Francesco Gabbani

Giordana Angi

Irene Grandi

Junior Cally

Let’s Vibration

Levante

Marco Masini

Michele Zarrillo

Paolo Jannacci

Piero Pelù

Penguin Tattici Nucleari

Rancore

Raphael Gualazzi

Riki

Given the presence of Italian Superstar Tiziano Ferro and the five nights of the festival, there will be two different female appearances by Amadeus each day. The 70th Sanremo Festival will take place at Teatro Ariston in the small town of Liguria, San Remo, from February 4 to February 8, 2020.