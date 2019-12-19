Albania 2020 🇦🇱 Watch at 20:30 CET the Festivali I Këngës First Semi-Final

ALBANIA – Festivali i Këngës 2019 will be the 58th edition of the annual music contest Festivali i Këngës which will be held on 19, 20 and 22 December 2019 at the Pallati i Kongreseve in Tirana and broadcast live on Radio Televizioni Shqiptar (RTSH).

The winner of the competition will represent Albania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The live shows will be coloured by special guest appearances by Mahmood, Giusy Ferreri and Eleni Foureira.

The twenty contestants of this year’s edition of Festivali i Këngës were announced to the public during a press conference on 24 October 2019, and the songs were released on 9 December 2019.