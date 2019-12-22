ALBANIA – The first song for Eurovision 2020 is a fact! The FESTIVALI I KENGES 58 was completed shortly after the overthrow of the prognosis, as Arilena was the big winner with the song Shaj.

For another year, Albanian Public Television (RTSH) chose to participate in Eurovision through FiK. Live from the Pallati i Kongreseve in Tirana with presenter Alketa Vejsiu, the 12 artists who made it to the finals did their best to claim the five-member jury’s vote and win the festival, which will see them perform. ticket to Rotterdam in May.

ALBANIA 2020 🇦🇱 FESTIVALI I KËNGËS FINAL

R/O PARTICIPANT(S) SONG TITLE RESULT 6 Arilena Ara "Shaj" 1 10 Elvana Gjata "Me tana" 2 2 Sara Bajraktari "Ajër" 3 1 Valon Shehu "Kutia e Pandorës" 3 Robert Berisha "Ajo nuk është unë" 4 Tiri Gjoci "Me gotën bosh" 5 Bojken Lako "Malaseen" 7 Gena "Shqiponja e lirë" 8 Kamela Islamaj "Më ngjyros" 9 Albërie Hadërgjonaj "Ku ta gjej dikë ta dua" 11 Olta Boka "Botë për dy" 12 Era Rusi "Eja merre"

This evening, Eleni Foureira, who just before leaving for the USA, shone a spot on the FiK58 stage with all her big hits! But what we would like to dwell on is in the words of Eleni Foureira shortly after her interpretation is over.

The popular singer commented on the refugee and the fact that Greece is the only country that has received so many immigrants on its territory and treated them, with the audience in the room applauding.

Before the results came also Guisy Ferreri, the Italian superstar who has made success in our country.

The results at FESTIVALI I KENGES 58 were determined exclusively by the jury vote in which apart from two domestic music professionals, Dimitris Kontopoulos was present along with Christer Björkman (producer of Melodifestivalen) and Felix Bergsson (Head of the Icelandic Delegation).

In third place was Sara Bajraktari and in second place Elvana Gjata!